ARA launches Harvard Scholarship with CEW for women leaders in retail

Women leaders in the retail industry have an opportunity to study at the Harvard Business School in Boston, USA, through a scholarship program run by the Australian Retailers Association (ARA) and Chief Executive Women (CEW).

Now in its third year, the ARA CEW Women Leaders in Retail Scholarship program aims to address gender inequity by offering women a chance to accelerate their professional development.

ARA CEO Paul Zahra explained that despite women having more discretionary spending power, only 29 per cent hold board positions with Australian retailers, with 14 per cent led by female CEOs.

“This is something the ARA is determined to help change,” said Zahra.

“Solving gender inequality in leadership requires mentorship programs that empower women to ascend through the ranks, and the ARA CEW Women Leaders in Retail aims to do that.

The scholarship is open to women who work in the retail sector and are part of an ARA member organisation. They must also hold a mid to senior executive role, have five or more years of general management experience, and receive endorsement from c-Suite, CEO Direct Report, CEO or the board.

CEW CEO Marie Festa encouraged female leaders in the industry to apply for the scholarship.

“If you are a woman leader in the retail industry, I encourage you to apply for this scholarship today, use it to accelerate your career, and in turn, sponsor the next generation of emerging female talent,” she said.

Applications for the scholarship are now open and will close on June 10.