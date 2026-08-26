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Why is India resisting tougher food warning labels?

Soft drinks for sale in India.
India retreats on tougher food warnings.
By Aditya Kalra and Richa Naidu
A can of Fanta sold in London has 63 calories. Buy the same brand in India, and it contains three times as much sugar. It also includes artificial dye, whose presence in food products in Europe requires a prominent health warning. In India, the colourant’s presence is noted merely in small print on the back of the can. That suits some of the world’s biggest companies, which have long resisted Indian efforts to mandate nutritional warnings on the front of packaged products. Consumer giants li

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