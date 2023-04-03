Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Business|Financial

US e-commerce firm Boxed files for bankruptcy, eyes software unit sale 

(Source: Reuters/Mike Blake)
User Image
Jyoti Narayan
April 3, 2023< 1 mins read

Boxed filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and was pursuing sale of its software business, the e-commerce grocery platform said on Sunday, adding that it will also wind down its retail operations in the coming weeks.

The plan to sell Spresso, its Software-as-a-Service business, chimes with the company’s announcement last month to explore options to raise capital.

“This was an incredibly difficult decision, and one that we reached only after carefully evaluating and exhausting all available options,” Chief Executive Officer and co-founder Chieh Huang said in a statement.

The company intends to fund its near-term operations and cover administrative expenses through access to its cash collateral as it winds down, Boxed said.

Spresso business will be sold to first lien lenders, and customers would not face service disruptions during the process, the online platform said.

The bankruptcy filing comes weeks after Boxed said it held a majority of its cash deposits and other liquid assets in accounts at the collapsed Silicon Valley Bank.

  • Reporting By Jyoti Narayan; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips, of Reuters.

You have 7 free articles.
Recommended by IR
VIDEO: Meet Rosewell, the latest sex toy brand at David Jones
Health & beauty
VIDEO: Meet Rosewell, the latest sex toy brand at David Jones
AMR Hair & Beauty opens Canberra superstore
Openings & closings
AMR Hair & Beauty opens Canberra superstore
Up your grape game: Inside Dan Murphy’s focus on the wine lover
Omnichannel
Up your grape game: Inside Dan Murphy’s focus on the wine lover
Australian online spending has almost doubled since pre-Covid era
Omnichannel
Australian online spending has almost doubled since pre-Covid era
Why human experience should be at the heart of retail tech
Store tech
Why human experience should be at the heart of retail tech
Author's latest articles