BusinessFinancial

Two in five retailers aren’t paying their bills on time – report

Woman paying bill through smartphone using NFC technology
Overall retail business credit demand fell 1.7 per cent year on year in May. (Source: Bigstock)
By Irene Dong

Nearly two in five retail debts in Australia were not paid within 30 days in April, highlighting mounting cash flow pressures across the sector despite relatively stable business lending, according to new Equifax data.

The report found the proportion of retail debt paid within 30 days fell to 61 per cent in April from about 90 per cent in March, marking its lowest level since December 2024. Severe delinquencies also climbed, with debts more than 91 days overdue accounting for around 15 per cent of total retail debt. 

Overall retail business credit demand fell 1.7 per cent year on year in May, while business loan demand was broadly flat, slipping 0.3 per cent. Asset finance demand, however, rose 3.3 per cent, driven by large retailers investing in equipment and upgrades in WA, Victoria and NSW.

The data also highlighted a widening gap between large retailers and SMEs. Large retailers in SA increased business loan demand by 17 per cent year on year, while SME demand in the state fell 29.3 per cent. Smaller retailers also cut back on asset finance in Queensland, WA and Victoria, suggesting many are prioritising cash preservation over expansion.

New ATO tax defaults rose 25.6 per cent year on year in May, although company adverse rates improved, falling 8.5 per cent over the same period.

Brad Walters, GM of commercial at Equifax, said the figures indicate retailers are facing tighter payment cycles, with smaller operators becoming increasingly cautious about borrowing and investment as liquidity pressures persist.

“As we continue to monitor the retail landscape, we are paying close attention to broader indicators of structural stress,” he said.

“The +25.6 per cent YoY increase observed in new retail ATO tax defaults aligns with tightening payment cycles, and can indicate that some retailers are managing their day-to-day liquidity constraints by delaying their tax obligations.”

Recommended By IR

Big C Tsim Sha Tsui
Supermarkets IR Pro

What Big C’s two-speed model says about value and convenience retail

Michael Baker
A young woman wearing a green suit is standing in front of a camera selling handbags.
Social commerce IR Pro

From QVC to Whatnot: The evolution of live shopping in US retail

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Alister Haigh
Appointments & exits

Haigh’s CEO to retire after 30 years, first non-family successor named 

Irene Dong
Strategy IR Pro

Can Luckin Coffee take on Starbucks in its own backyard? 

Tong Van
A street in Pattaya, Thailand at night with neon signs and tourists
Regulatory IR Pro

Why Thailand’s liquor laws still baffle retailers and tourists

Michael Baker
a person receives delivery
E-commerce

A ‘recalibration in retail’: As costs rise, retailers are reviewing returns

Sean Cao
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.