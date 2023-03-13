Free Subscription

Business|Openings & closings

The Walt Disney Company, Alquemie Group partner to launch Disney100 pop-ups

(Source: westfield.com.au)
User Image
Rakshnna Pattabiraman
March 13, 2023< 1 mins read

Alquemie Group is to open Disney100 pop-ups in Westfield malls on behalf of The Walt Disney Company. 

The pop-ups – which celebrate the American brand’s 100th anniversary this year – are designed to treat shoppers to an immersive experience with Disney100 merchandise toys, apparel, collectibles, homewares and photo opportunities.

Richard Facioni, founder and CEO at Acta Capital and executive chairman of Alquemie Group, described it as a “great privilege” to be selected by The Walt Disney Company on LinkedIn.

The first Disney store pop-up is located on level 5 of Westfield Bondi Junction.

