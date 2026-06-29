BusinessMarketing

Thailand’s flea markets grow in stature as shoppers seek out the special

Thailand flea market
The flea market offers a treasure hunt for the unique. (Source: Markus Winkler via Pexels)
By Michael Baker
In Thailand, flea markets are growing in stature and popularity as a shopping format, and perhaps it would be appropriate if the international peak body for shopping centres, ICSC, included them in its taxonomy of Asian shopping places. Sure, many of them can be grubby, hot and uncomfortable, but that is part of the charm. Some of the lesser markets house merchandise that is poorly designed and manufactured, and they can be brimming with counterfeits, but the good ones compensate for the bad one

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