BusinessStrategy

Swatch opens largest store in Australia

(Source: Supplied)
By Celene Ignacio

Swatch has opened its first Australian flagship store in Melbourne CBD, its largest in the country.

The 315sqm store features Swatch’s collections including Swatch Neon, Swatch Art Journey, Big Bold, and the latest Bioceramic What If.

The store’s interior design includes an open walk-through space, seven glass brick totem walls, product collection islands, and large LED screens.

Like some of the neighbouring Collins Street luxury stores, the Swatch flagship will also feature a bar where customers can relax while the retail team shows Swatch collections.

It will also feature the upcoming Bioceramic MoonSwatch and Bioceramic Scuba Fifty Fathoms collections.

Swatch also has stores at Pitt Street, Bondi Junction, Queen Street, South Wharf, and Murray Street Mall.

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Scratch founder and CEO Mike Halligan shares how his approach to growth has changed. Supplied
Pet supplies IR Pro

Scratch founder Mike Halligan on creating Australia’s only B-Corp pet company

Aron Lewin
Financial

Cash Converters splashes cash on its biggest UK franchisee

Rakshnna Pattabiraman
Nana Judy founder and CEO Glenn Coleman. Image supplied
Fashion & accessories IR Pro

How Nana Judy founder started a $30m streetwear brand at 19 years old

Aron Lewin
IR Pro IR Pro

I’m an inclusion expert. Here’s why I’m feeling IWD fatigue

Winitha Bonney
Department stores

Myer, American Express seal loyalty partnership

Rakshnna Pattabiraman