Swatch opens largest store in Australia

Swatch has opened its first Australian flagship store in Melbourne CBD, its largest in the country.

The 315sqm store features Swatch’s collections including Swatch Neon, Swatch Art Journey, Big Bold, and the latest Bioceramic What If.

The store’s interior design includes an open walk-through space, seven glass brick totem walls, product collection islands, and large LED screens.

Like some of the neighbouring Collins Street luxury stores, the Swatch flagship will also feature a bar where customers can relax while the retail team shows Swatch collections.

It will also feature the upcoming Bioceramic MoonSwatch and Bioceramic Scuba Fifty Fathoms collections.

Swatch also has stores at Pitt Street, Bondi Junction, Queen Street, South Wharf, and Murray Street Mall.