Majority of Australians would support ban on disposable coffee cups

A majority of Australians will support a ban of disposable coffee cups and sachets – but not of bubble wrap or cling film – according to a recent survey.

Market research company YouGov found that 61 per cent of Australians will back legislation to ban disposable cups while 57 per cent said they are in favour of banning coffee machine capsules and condiment sachets.

Moreover, 56 per cent are also open to banning plastic wrappers for food items and cotton buds made from plastic parts.

However, only 48 per cent said they will support a ban of bubble wrap and 44 per cent are okay with banning cling film.

Meanwhile, YouGov also found that 71 per cent of Australians carry reusable shopping bags while 53 per cent reuse takeaway containers for storage. Around 51 per cent carry a reusable bottle or cup.

More than half of women avoid plastic cutlery and plastic straws, and reuse plastic bottles for future use, with only 40 per cent of men practising each habit.

Australian retailers have already begun moving away from single-use plastics, guided by state and territory governments which have introduced various regulations to address the issue, to align with next year’s national waste and packaging targets.