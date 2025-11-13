From startup to standout: Nala’s rapid rise as an inclusive lingerie powerhouse

clusive intimates. “We really felt like there was an opportunity there in Australia, and so we grabbed it,” De Winter told Inside Retail. Today, Nala is not only disrupting tradition, but challenging the “tokenism” of inclusivity and delivering on it in a way that resonated with real customers.​ Building foundations of true inclusivity From day one, Nala embedded inclusivity in both its marketing and its products – not as a box-ticking exercise, but as the very foundation of the brand. In sizing, Nala has continually expanded its offering. Initially launching with bras from A to G cup, De Winter and her team responded swiftly to customer demand, expanding to H, J and now K cup sizes over the last three years. “Coming out with products in a wider size curve is significantly more expensive and also has more risk attached… But we felt really strongly it was going to be a success… Australian consumers were ready to purchase things in their own sizes, at affordable prices,” she explained. Customers responded in kind: “They finally felt like we were making products for them… so we really doubled down on that. As requests came in, we tried to fulfil them”.​ Community, campaigns and outspoken values One of Nala’s defining moments was its viral fit guide campaign, featuring 100 unedited chests to showcase genuine diversity. “Bodies all look so different… and to showcase the beauty of all of them in their rawest form really resonated with our customers,” De Winter said. Despite pushback and body-shaming in public commentary, the campaign only fuelled Nala’s commitment to “keep getting more real bodies out there for people to see”.​ But the brand’s outspokenness is paired with commercial pragmatism. “Our primary goal here isn’t activism — we’re a business and we sell amazing bras and underwear… but if we have the platform, we may as well use it,” De Winter stated. Strategic campaigns, often playful or controversial, have built community and trust among customers who share the brand’s values. “When something really gets to us and there’s a point to be made, we’ll use it. We’re now in a position where people listen, which is a real privilege – it helps us build community and trust,” De Winter added. Overcoming hurdles and staying creative But the brand’s frankness has brought unique challenges, particularly in the digital landscape. “The biggest issue we probably face is censorship,” De Winter revealed. “We sell bras, so there’s lots of boobs… mesh products, which means nipples, and platforms penalise you for showcasing them. We learned the hard way: our TikTok was completely banned… Our Google Ads account was banned for months.” The team has responded with creativity: “For example, our mesh balconette bra… we can’t actually show that on a body through ads… So we make sure the model is covering the front of her breasts, almost teasing how amazing the bra is underneath.” Nala has also built specialty landing pages, sidestepping ad bans. “We take a lot of care,” she asserts, showing how adaptability underpins the brand’s survival and growth.​ Innovation, product craft and looking forward The product remains Nala’s “heart and soul.” “We work on our products for over a year, sometimes 18 months,” De Winter shared. De Winter told Inside Retail that Nala sports bras – originally slated for release in August – were delayed by nearly six months due to the team’s commitment to perfection; they refused to launch until fully satisfied with the product and spent months refining the design. “Comfort will always guide us. If it ain’t comfy, that will always, always be a priority… We only use sustainable fabrics, and… not pick elements that are too expensive, so the end product can remain affordable.” Playful colour and design are also central: “There are so many beige underwear brands, and even more beige, earthy sustainable brands. We wanted to challenge that… we felt Australian consumers were ready for more fun.” This vibrancy, combined with sustainability, reflects Nala’s distinctive DNA. Although the journey hasn’t been without supply chain and stock challenges, expansion – especially partnerships with David Jones – has strengthened the brand’s reach: “We now have a presence in all major cities and in New Zealand… it’s been amazing to give customers the opportunity to touch and feel and try on our products in person.” Nala launched into five David Jones locations in February of this year and has since expanded into 14 of its department stores across Australia and New Zealand. Since launching three years ago, Nala has evolved from online disruptor to a symbol of contemporary, values-led brand building – never losing sight of the people it serves or the impact it seeks to make. Looking ahead, De Winter said, “My goal is to make the booby dreams come true for everyone in Australia… maybe the next step is expanding that dream internationally”.​