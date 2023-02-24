Stockland celebrates WorldPride with inclusive art illustrations

Stockland Piccadilly has teamed up with First Nations artist Janelle Burger to install inclusive art illustrations across its shopping centres and workplace tower as part of Pride festivities.

In line with Sydney’s first WorldPride celebrations, customers can see rainbow decals decked on the centre’s CBD staircases and pillars, as well as life-size installations of the illustrations on the upper ground floor, food court, and elevators.

The designs feature people celebrating WorldPride with the trans flag, the progress pride flag and the Aboriginal flag.

Stockland’s asset manager for workplace and logistics, Lisa Vaughan, said the company’s support of WorldPride demonstrates its “wider commitment to enhancing diversity and inclusion” in the workplace and the community”.

“We get the best from our people when we appreciate that different backgrounds, gender identities, ethnicity, physical abilities, and sexual orientation bring a diversity of thoughts and Ideas.”

Artist Janelle Burger said her illustrations are a “tribute” to the Australian LGBTQ+ community and can be enjoyed by everyone.

The artwork will also appear on digital displays at other Stockland shopping centres including Wetherill Park, Balgowlah, Green Hills, Merrylands, Shellharbour, Nowra and Glendale in NSW.

