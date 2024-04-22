Pool retail chains in trans-Tasman merger

Pool and spa franchise network Swimart has merged with its New Zealand peer Paramount Pools to expand its trans-Tasman presence.

Founded by ASX-listed Waterco in 1983, Swimart operates 70 stores in Australia and six in New Zealand, most of which are independently operated franchises.

Meanwhile, Paramount Pools has five locations in New Zealand, with more than 50 years of experience providing top quality pools to Kiwis.

As part of the merger, Paramount Pools will convert three of its stores to Swimart, raising the latter’s New Zealand network to nine locations.

Aside from increasing its footprint in New Zealand, the deal will allow Swimart to use the supplier support and customer care Paramount Pools has developed.

Craig Wilson, director of Poolquip – the operator of Paramount Pools – said the merger will bring a new level of industry experience.

“Both brands have a long history of delivering great customer service in this industry and their combined experience will only benefit them further,” Wilson added.