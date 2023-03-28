PayPal leads the winners list in Retail VIP Awards

Paypal has won the Solution Provider of the year award at the Australian Vendors in Partnership (VIP) Awards show last night.

The VIP awards celebrate partnerships that have overcome challenges within the retail industry and recognise solutions that “power and transform the ecosystem”.

The event, which took place on the Gold Coast, attracted key industry leaders, executives, and experts who commemorated the winners and their achievements.

Reload Media won the Agency Partner of the Year award while Kate Massey from Searchspring was named Industry Person of the Year.

James Guerin of Klaviyo won the Industry Rising Star award while Aligent took the Best Charity/Philanthropic Initiative award.

BigCommerce won the VIP Challenge Award for 2023 under the theme ‘Driving Retail Forward Through Innovation’, for its “innovative agility in supporting new customer behaviours” as a result of altered shopping and lifestyle habits.

Other notable winners are: