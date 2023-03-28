Free Subscription

Business|Management

PayPal leads the winners list in Retail VIP Awards

Rakshnna Pattabiraman
March 28, 2023

Paypal has won the Solution Provider of the year award at the Australian Vendors in Partnership (VIP) Awards show last night.

The VIP awards celebrate partnerships that have overcome challenges within the retail industry and recognise solutions that “power and transform the ecosystem”.

The event, which took place on the Gold Coast, attracted key industry leaders, executives, and experts who commemorated the winners and their achievements.

Reload Media won the Agency Partner of the Year award while Kate Massey from Searchspring was named Industry Person of the Year.

James Guerin of Klaviyo won the Industry Rising Star award while Aligent took the Best Charity/Philanthropic Initiative award.

BigCommerce won the VIP Challenge Award for 2023 under the theme ‘Driving Retail Forward Through Innovation’, for its “innovative agility in supporting new customer behaviours” as a result of altered shopping and lifestyle habits.

Other notable winners are:

  • Sustainability, Inclusivity or diversity innovation award – Better Packaging Co.
  • Retail Transformation of the Year – Azura Reborn.
  • Agency Marketing Partner of the year – Andzen.
  • Retail Partner of the Year – Adorn Cosmetics.
  • Omni-Channel excellence/innovation award – Lexer.
  • Technology Innovation Award – Yotpo.
  • Tech Marketing Partner of the year – Yotpo.
  • Best Commerce or Multi-Vendor Platform – ChannelAdvisor.
  • Best Analytics and Data Management – ChannelAdvisor & Smart In Planning.
  • Best Holistic Customer Experience Solution – Searchspring.
  • Best Cross industry collaboration/ 360degree solution – BigCommerce.
  • Innovation in Fulfillment/Supply Chain – Shipstation.
  • Best Consultancy/Advisory – Convert Digital.

