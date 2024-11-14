Officeworks launches technology waste reduction initiative

Officeworks has launched its ‘Bring it Back for Business’ technology waste reduction initiative ahead of National Recycling Week.

Officeworks noted that 81 per cent of its customers in a survey said they want to be able to recycle products such as ink, toner cartridges and computer accessories.

Starting November 19, customers in Victoria can order ‘Bring it Boxes’ online to fill with recyclables and schedule a collection. Officeworks plans to make this available nationwide by next year.

“Our collection boxes integrate seamlessly into micro, small, medium, or large business settings and are easily collected, allowing our customers to focus on their core operations, confident that their waste is being recycled to its highest value,” said Paul Munkley, Officeworks head of business.

“We also provide detailed reporting, enabling businesses to track their progress toward their sustainability goals.”

The initiative is an extension of Officeworks’ Bring It Back program in partnership with Close the Loop.