Four Square celebrates 100 years with Kiwiana collectibles

By Celene Ignacio

Supermarket chain Four Square has launched its limited-edition ‘Here’s to a Hundy’ merchandise as it celebrates its 100th anniversary.

The merchandise include bucket hats, beanies, drink bottles and tote bags featuring Mr Four Square.

“Four Square has been there for countless barbeques, road trips, and every day missions to top up on the essentials,” said Diane Clark, head of marketing and customer experience at Four Square.

“We want our ‘Here’s to a Hundy’ collection to capture that spirit, with quality products that are vibrant and fun – bringing to life the essence of Four Square.

“This special 100-hundred-year celebration range of merchandise pays homage to Four Square’s history, but also looks to the future. We want to celebrate all our Four Square stores today, focusing on what we do best, delivering all the essentials and a whole lot of convenience for Kiwis across our more than 200 stores.”

The collection will be available at most Four Square stores across New Zealand starting July 4, while supplies last.

