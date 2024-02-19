Inside Retail launches campaign to amplify women in retail

Inside Retail, in partnership with Airwallex, has announced the launch of the year-long #IRWD365 movement.

The campaign aims to transcend a single day of recognition, focusing on amplifying female voices, celebrating achievements, and propelling career advancement for women in the retail sector right throughout the year.

“Inside Retail has reported on the issue of gender equality in retail over many years, and yet, we are still not seeing tangible change in the industry,” said Heather McIlvaine, managing editor – premium at Inside Retail.

“By celebrating the untold stories and amplifying the unheard voices within the industry, we wish to truly push the needle for women in retail and create community, discussion, and foster opportunities for more women to assume positions of leadership in the retail landscape.”

Statistics from the Australian Retailers Association show that women hold only 19.6 per cent of board positions and 13.9 per cent of CEO roles, despite comprising 56.4 per cent of the Australian retail workforce.

“It’s a poignant reminder that despite progress, the retail industry still grapples with the underrepresentation of women’s voices in higher ranks,” commented Anne Natale, GM of Retail at Jeanswest.

“In my career, I’ve noted that people often look to others for a solution to this problem, but real change requires that we within the industry be actively involved in the solution.

“At Jeanswest we recognise the imperative of fostering an inclusive environment where women’s perspectives are not only acknowledged but also elevated. We are committed to being a driving force in this change, ensuring that women in retail have a seat at the table and their voices are heard and respected,” Natale continued.

Amie Larter, CEO of Octomedia, the publisher of Inside Retail, said the #IRWD365 campaign aims to tackle this disparity head-on.

“Recent analysis of our retail news coverage indicates that women accounted for only 32 per cent of the featured spokespersons within insideretail.com.au in the month of January,” she added.

“It looks to us like companies are missing a great opportunity to leverage untapped talent and be part of the solution in elevating women within the retail industry.

“We are committed to identifying practical ways for businesses to drive the long-awaited change we have been discussing for so long, and we’re dedicated to being part of the solution by bringing to light the untold stories of the countless inspiring women in retail.”

People can participate in the movement starting March 1 by nominating inspiring women in retail at www.irwd365.com.au, along with a short description (100 words or less) about how these women motivate them.

Nominated women across all levels of the retail sector will be featured in daily and weekly highlights across multiple platforms. There are prizes and giveaways involved, as well as a donation to a women’s education charity.

Inside Retail will launch the initiative with an exclusive breakfast in Melbourne on February 29, where the team will delve deeper with personal journeys and insights on building diverse and inclusive workplaces.