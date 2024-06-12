Infamous Swim rescued from administration, founder to stay on

Infamous Swim will resume trading with founder Gemma Crowe continuing as CEO after a group of self-funded entrepreneurs acquired the company from a short period of voluntary administration.

With the transaction, Infamous Swim now has new directors including tech CEO Alex Macpherson, digital user expert Brad Down, fashion designer Mary Ioannidis, commercial director Matt Child, and information security specialist Greg Campbell.

“During negotiations between Alex Macpherson and myself it became apparent that there was immediate synergy within the group,” said Crowe.

“Thus the new team was quickly aligned in giving our Australian founded e-commerce brand a new lease of life. With their deep expertise and complementary skill sets, I am confident that Infamous will be well-positioned to consolidate its market advantage.”

The company said the relaunch will focus on efficient management of finances and operations to withstand external pressure and to avoid the previous mistake of dealing with high interest rates from short-term loans intended to keep the business afloat.

Investment plans include extending its size range to 24/26 and launching a new activewear drop with a similar aesthetic to its existing matching tracksuits and sprays jackets.

“There is something so invigorating about being able to rejuvenate and revitalise a brand after a period of intense strategic planning and investor searching,” said Crowe.

“We will be able to exclusively focus on growth via new product lines and increase the reach into our amazing customer base now that the company is better resourced.”