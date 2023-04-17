Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Business|Legal

Hair salon penalised over unlawful cashback scheme

(Source: Inside Small Business)
Inside Small Business
April 17, 20232 mins read

The former operators of a Sydney hairdressing salon have incurred more than $291,000 in penalties, as well as having received backpayment orders, for having underpaid a worker through an unlawful cashback scheme.

The Federal Circuit and Family Court has imposed a $100,000 penalty against Yeon Beauty Salon Pty Ltd, which operated the Yeon Art Hair salon, and a $39,091.50 penalty against the company’s sole director and manager, Mi Yeon Ha, after having determined that the salon and Ha were guilty of underpaying the employee’s minimum entitlements and for requiring her to make unlawful cashback payments.

The breaches occurred between 2015 and 2019 when the worker, a South Korean national, was sponsored by the company on a subclass 457 skilled work visa to work as a hairdresser. Upon investigation, Fair Work Inspectors found that the worker had been underpaid more than $49,000 due to underpayment of her minimum wages, a tool allowance, overtime pay and penalty rates for weekend and public holiday work under the Hair and Beauty Industry Award 2010 and the Fair Work Act’s National Employment Standards.

In addition, the worker was told to cover leave entitlements and “amounts associated with her visa”, including training fees, accountants’ fees, tax and superannuation. In total she was unlawfully instructed to repay a total of $105,609 of her wages and entitlements to Ha.

The worker gave evidence that she at first did not ask questions about the cashback payments because she did not want to harm her working opportunities in Australia. And when she later asked Ha to provide her with payslips, Ha replied words to the effect of, “I am doing so much for you, as your working visa sponsor, you will get permanent residency, if you are asking me all these questions and being difficult, it’s not good”.

Yeon Beauty Salon was also found to have breached workplace laws by failing to make and keep records, on occasion, issuing the worker with false and misleading payslips, and regularly failing to issue payslips.

Judge Robert Cameron said he was not persuaded that Ha felt any remorse in relation to her treatment of the worker and found that there was a need to impose penalties to deter Ha and other employers from similar conduct in future.

“I accept that it is important that penalties be set at a level such that they are not an acceptable cost of doing business, and so tend to discourage repetition or emulation of the contraventions,” Judge Cameron said.

In addition to the penalties, the company and Ha have both been ordered to pay the worker a total $103,036.25 (plus interest), and the company an additional $49,577.17 compensation (plus interest) to rectify the underpayments and cashback payments.

This story was originally published on Inside Small Business.

You have 7 free articles.
Recommended by IR
Meet Big C: The Thai hypermarket chain thriving in small cities
Shopping centres & malls
Meet Big C: The Thai hypermarket chain thriving in small cities
How different consumers really perceive AR
Software & systems
How different consumers really perceive AR
Hell jumps the Tasman to Australia
Openings & closings
Hell jumps the Tasman to Australia
“Steal our ideas”: Zero Co launches new range, plans global expansion
Sustainability
“Steal our ideas”: Zero Co launches new range, plans global expansion
BNPL firm Pay It Later faces wind-up order, as SMEs claim bills unpaid
Legal
BNPL firm Pay It Later faces wind-up order, as SMEs claim bills unpaid
Author's latest articles
Aussie retailers and manufacturers ‘dangerously overstocked’
Supply chain
Aussie retailers and manufacturers ‘dangerously overstocked’
Sailing apparel brand Zhik launches crowdfunding campaign
Financial
Sailing apparel brand Zhik launches crowdfunding campaign
Workwear brand TradeMutt helps tradies deal with mental health
Health & beauty
Workwear brand TradeMutt helps tradies deal with mental health
New sexual harrassment bill passes Parliament
Legal
New sexual harrassment bill passes Parliament
Ex-cop turned cafe owner becomes a viral sensation
Marketing
Ex-cop turned cafe owner becomes a viral sensation