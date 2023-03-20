Free Subscription

Business|Openings & closings

Good & Fugly expands into Brisbane

User Image
Rakshnna Pattabiraman
March 20, 2023< 1 mins read

Food waste startup Good & Fugly has launched in Brisbane delivering seasonal fruit and vegetable boxes straight to consumers.

The business, which started in 2020, sells imperfect fruit and vegetables through a subscription box model, in both Melbourne and Sydney.

The company directly works with farmers and offers a fair price for “quirky” produce that is set to be thrown away.

Good & Fugly founder, Richard Tourino (pictured above), said despite rising prices of fruit and vegetables, major supermarkets are still “rejecting produce” based on looks alone.

“The cosmetic standards of supermarkets mean an astounding amount of great food never reaches our plates. 

“In fact, 30 per cent of all the world’s farmland is used to produce wasted food. We’re on a mission to make saving the planet affordable, convenient, and delicious.”

Brisbane customers can opt for any one of Good & Fugly’s seven box options starting from $42 and place their orders online. 

The cost includes delivery and is roughly 20 per cent below supermarket prices. Customers who opt for weekly or fortnightly subscriptions will receive an additional 10 per cent off.

