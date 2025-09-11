First Nations retailers assemble under a new retail body

A national industry body for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander businesses in the retail sector has been established to create new collaboration pathways for its members.

Named Aboriginal Retail Australia (ARA), the not-for-profit organisation will focus on advocating for the needs of First Nations retailers and strengthening the visibility and sustainability of Aboriginal-owned businesses.

The formation of the industry body is considered necessary, given that the cost-of-living crisis is impacting the viability of small businesses across the country.

The ARA’s primary missions include opening opportunities for Aboriginal-owned products to reach shelves nationwide, helping businesses meet growing consumer demand for authenticity and ethical trade, and enabling fairer supply chain access.

The organisation will also work with mainstream retailers, online marketplaces, technology providers, and government partners to foster innovation, inclusion and win-win partnerships across the sector.

“We know our culture holds a unique place in this country, and Aboriginal-owned products not only support our cultural expression but also contribute to Australia’s national identity,” said Elizabeth Liddle, chair of Aboriginal Retail Australia.

“As more First Nations businesses enter retail, the time is right for an organisation that builds capability and advocates for supply chain opportunities within the mainstream retail sector.”

Parties interested in exploring partnership opportunities or becoming a member can visit the ARA’s official website. According to the site, the organisation currently has over 45 members.