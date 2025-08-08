Metcash reports increased sales across all pillars following major acquisitions

Metcash reported its group sales revenue for this financial year as $17.3 billion, up 7.2 per cent from $15.9 billion for the same period last year.

The company’s underlying group EBITDA rose from $688 million to $737.8 million year-on-year, with a 10.1 per cent increase in its reported profit after tax, rising from $257.2 million to $283.3 million.

Metcash’s food pillar reported its sales revenue to be $8.8 billion (including charge through but excluding tobacco sales), up 20.8 per cent year-on-year, with its EBITDA rising from $277.6 million to $345.5 million.

The increase was attributed to the growth of both supermarkets and Campbell’s and convenience, along with the inclusion of Superior Foods from June.

The company’s liquor pillar grew 3.3 per cent, rising from $5.1 billion to $5.3 billion year-on-year, driven by strong growth across all IBA brands, including Cellarbrations, The Bottle-O, IGA Liquor, and Porters.

Its liquor EBITDA decreased from $125.7 million to $123.5 million, a 1.8 per cent drop, year-on-year.

Metcash’s hardware arm’s sales revenue was at $3.6 billion, up 2.4 per cent, due to the company’s acquisition of Total Tools, and hardware EBITDA rose from $195.1 million to $196.7 million.