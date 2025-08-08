BusinessSupermarkets

Metcash reports increased sales across all pillars following major acquisitions

Image of Metcash logo outside building.
Its liquor EBITDA decreased from $125.7 million to $123.5 million year-on-year. (Source: Supplied)
By Darshana Gupta

Metcash reported its group sales revenue for this financial year as $17.3 billion, up 7.2 per cent from $15.9 billion for the same period last year. 

The company’s underlying group EBITDA rose from $688 million to $737.8 million year-on-year, with a 10.1 per cent increase in its reported profit after tax, rising from $257.2 million to $283.3 million. 

Metcash’s food pillar reported its sales revenue to be $8.8 billion (including charge through but excluding tobacco sales), up 20.8 per cent year-on-year, with its EBITDA rising from $277.6 million to $345.5 million. 

The increase was attributed to the growth of both supermarkets and Campbell’s and convenience, along with the inclusion of Superior Foods from June. 

The company’s liquor pillar grew 3.3 per cent, rising from $5.1 billion to $5.3 billion year-on-year, driven by strong growth across all IBA brands, including Cellarbrations, The Bottle-O, IGA Liquor, and Porters. 

Its liquor EBITDA decreased from $125.7 million to $123.5 million, a 1.8 per cent drop, year-on-year. 

Metcash’s hardware arm’s sales revenue was at $3.6 billion, up 2.4 per cent, due to the company’s acquisition of Total Tools, and hardware EBITDA rose from $195.1 million to $196.7 million.

Recommended By IR

Workforce IR Pro

Drew Barrymore, Aussie retailers and Bridge It unite to fight youth homelessness

Tamera Francis
Furniture & homewares

Nick Scali’s net profit plunges amid Fabb Furniture acquisition

Celene Ignacio
Luxury IR Pro

What luxury brands should know about the rise of South Korean affluent customers

Tong Van
Sports & adventure

‘Dismal numbers’: Under Armour is ‘struggling for relevance’ says analyst

Kaycee Enerva
Luxury

Capri posts sales plunge, blames softening demand for loss

Sean Cao
Fashion & accessories IR Pro

How an exec in Silicon Valley makes time for her retail startup

Stephanie Caite Chadwick
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.