Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Business|Luxury

Luxury group LVMH’s sales defy downturn as shoppers splurge

User Image
Mimosa Spencer
January 27, 20232 mins read

Luxury goods group LVMH’s sales rose 9 per cent in the fourth quarter as shoppers in Europe and the United States splurged over the crucial holiday season, helping partly to offset Covid disruptions in China.

Sales at the world’s biggest luxury group reached $24.65 billion in the final three months of the year, with the 9 per cent increase on an organic basis a touch above analyst expectations for 7 per cent growth, based on a consensus cited by UBS.

That marked a deceleration from the 20 per cent growth recorded in the first nine months of the year, due to the hit in China from lockdowns and its subsequent exit from a zero-Covid policy, which has spurred a surge of infections in the world’s second-largest economy.

“China was sharply down in the fourth quarter,” the group’s finance chief, Jean-Jacques Guiony, told reporters.

He said the pandemic had “spread like wildfire” after Beijing authorities relaxed travel curbs in December, causing problems in warehouses, stores and distribution networks.

“Everybody was sick, it’s as simple as that” he said. The situation had however markedly improved since the beginning of the year.

LVMH, a conglomerate spanning spirits, jewellery, cosmetics and fashion which is regarded as a bellwether for the wider luxury industry, does not give a breakdown for its brands.

But it said that in 2022 its star designer label Louis Vuitton, by far the world’s biggest, surpassed $21.7 billion in sales for the first time — around a quarter of total group revenues for the year, and double its sales of 2018.

LVMH has gained market share every year since 2019, its boss Bernard Arnault, the world’s richest man, said. He added that if the trends seen since the beginning of 2023 continued, it would have “another very good year”.

“Our products keep selling incredibly well even though they are difficult to find,” he said, highlighting the exclusivity of the group’s luxury fashions and accessories.

The group proposed a dividend of $13 per share, up from $10.9 a year ago.

“Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior, Celine, Fendi, Loro Piana, Loewe, and Marc Jacobs are all gaining market share globally and reaching record levels of revenue and earnings,” said Luca Solca, luxury analyst at Bernstein, referring to LVMH’s fashion and leather goods brands.

LVMH’s shares have hit new highs this month, giving the luxury goods group a market capitalisation of $435.5 billion for the first time and cementing its lead as Europe’s most valuable company.

Analysts expect a strong return of Chinese shoppers – the main source of profits for luxury companies before the pandemic – after three years of Covid disruptions to boost the industry this year.

But the sector is likely to still see a slowdown overall after two years of stellar growth, with demand easing in the United States and Europe, where rising prices have prompted some high-end spenders to tighten their purse strings.

  • Reporting by Mimosa Spencer, writing by Silvia AloisiEditing by Ingrid Melander and Jane Merriman, of Reuters.

You have 7 free articles.
Recommended by IR
Inside BlockBar: the world’s first NFT marketplace for wine and spirits
Marketplace
Inside BlockBar: the world’s first NFT marketplace for wine and spirits
Online retailer Farfetch enters beauty sector with Violet Grey purchase
Marketplace
Online retailer Farfetch enters beauty sector with Violet Grey purchase
Nestlé pledges to improve sustainable farming practices, end child labour
HR
Nestlé pledges to improve sustainable farming practices, end child labour
Online drives H&M profit recovery – but sales still lag pre-Covid era
Financial
Online drives H&M profit recovery – but sales still lag pre-Covid era
McDonald’s faces massive court claim over ‘shameful’ worker treatment
Legal
McDonald’s faces massive court claim over ‘shameful’ worker treatment
Author's latest articles
Luxury giants bank on Chinese return as Western shoppers sober up
Luxury
Luxury giants bank on Chinese return as Western shoppers sober up
Balenciaga designer, CEO apologise for ad campaign
Management
Balenciaga designer, CEO apologise for ad campaign
Designer labels for 15-year-olds? New generation splashes on luxury
Luxury
Designer labels for 15-year-olds? New generation splashes on luxury
Hermes eyes big price rises, says no sign of slowdown
Luxury
Hermes eyes big price rises, says no sign of slowdown
“I will 100 per cent buy less”: Gen Z poses problem for the luxury industry
Luxury
“I will 100 per cent buy less”: Gen Z poses problem for the luxury industry