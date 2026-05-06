‘Increasingly uncertain’ climate creates challenges for JB Hi-Fi

Australia’s largest electronics retailer says it is prepared for the challenges that may lie ahead while riding the momentum of continued sales growth.

JB Hi-Fi’s namesake chain recorded a 4 per cent uplift in sales year-on-year, while The Good Guys’ sales rose by 2.5 per cent.

“We are pleased to see sales growth in JB Hi-Fi and The Good Guys in what is an increasingly uncertain retail environment,” said group CEO Nick Wells.

“As we enter the important end of the financial year trading period, in the technology categories we are seeing significant supplier component-related cost increases and stock availability shortages, along with heightened competitive activity.”

The group entered the quarter from a position of strength. First-half fiscal sales hit $6.1 billion, a 7.3 per cent increase from the year before, resulting in after-tax profits of $305.8 million. These prior results, however, still came with a note of caution from Nick Wells.

His sentiment hasn’t changed.

“As always, we will remain focused on what we can control and seek to maximise demand through driving great value for our customers, leveraging our strong supplier relationships, and delivering exceptional customer service,” Wells added.