Finalists announced for Inside Retail’s Retailer Awards 2026

Inside Retail has announced the finalists for the upcoming Retailer Awards 2026, presented with Shiperoo.
Judges this year include Nick Gray, founder of IGU Global; Rachael Hockaday, MD at Haeday; Colleen Callander, founder of Mentor Me Women; Mareile Osthus from Humii; Eric Morris, co-founder of Albany Advisory; Elizabeth Liddle, chairperson at Aboriginal Retail Australia; and Nishan Wijemanne, CEO of Shiperoo.
Inside Retail Australia’s managing editor, Adam Thorn, Inside Retail Asia’s features and premium editor, Tong Van, and Inside Retail Australia’s features and premium editor, Stephanie Caite Chadwick, also served as judges for the awards.
“As one of the judges, I saw firsthand how high the standard of submissions was,” said Thorn.
“In particular, I was incredibly impressed at the level of innovation, with entrants fully embracing new technologies to both make their processes more efficient and their customer experience more human.
“While the winners will be revealed next month, all of this year’s finalists should be very proud of their achievements.”
Here are this year’s finalists:
Customer Service Excellence – In Store
- Freedom (New Zealand)
- Hart & Co
- Petbarn
- Snowscene
- Weber Stores
- Zoe Alexandria
Customer Service Excellence – Online
- Decjuba
- Delaco Panels
- Ecosa
- ErgoPouch
- Lvly
- Miss Amara
Best Customer Service Team
- Appliances Online
- Lvly
- Petbarn
- Ecosa
- Winnings
- Restart the Heart
Best CX Industry Partner
- Kepler Analytics (nominated by QBD Books)
- Shippit (nominated by Taking Shape)
- The General Store (nominated by Baby Bunting)
- Watermelon Research (nominated by Greencross)
Outstanding Loyalty
- Platypus Shoes
- Surf Dive ’n Ski
- David Jones
- Decjuba
- Priceline
Best Online Store
- Archie Rose
- Freedom
- Lvly
- Nutrition Warehouse
- Petbarn
Best Store Design
- Baby Bunting
- Ecosa
- Freedom (New Zealand)
- Snowscene
- Winnings
Best Unified Retail
- Freedom
- Knobby
- Nutrition Warehouse
- Petbarn
- Priceline
CX Leader
- Liz Oh, associate director of digital – global, Frankie4
- Nick Croydon, CEO, QBD Books
- Patrick LaManna, CEO, LaManna
- Sam Wood, CEO and founder, Azura Runway
CX Innovator 2025 (under $250 million)
- Decjuba
- Ecosa
- Hart & Co
- QBD Books
- Maggie Beer
CX Innovator 2025 ($250 million+)
- BCF
- Supercheap Auto
- Petstock
- Priceline
- Rebel Sport