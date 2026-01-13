BusinessCustomer

Finalists announced for Inside Retail’s Retailer Awards 2026

Retailer Awards 2026
Inside Retail has revealed finalists for the Retailer Awards 2025 presented with Shiperoo. (Source: Inside Retail)
By Thanh Nha

Inside Retail has announced the finalists for the upcoming Retailer Awards 2026, presented with Shiperoo.

Judges this year include Nick Gray, founder of IGU Global; Rachael Hockaday, MD at Haeday; Colleen Callander, founder of Mentor Me Women; Mareile Osthus from Humii; Eric Morris, co-founder of Albany Advisory; Elizabeth Liddle, chairperson at Aboriginal Retail Australia; and Nishan Wijemanne, CEO of Shiperoo.

Inside Retail Australia’s managing editor, Adam Thorn, Inside Retail Asia’s features and premium editor, Tong Van, and Inside Retail Australia’s features and premium editor, Stephanie Caite Chadwick, also served as judges for the awards.

“As one of the judges, I saw firsthand how high the standard of submissions was,” said Thorn.

“In particular, I was incredibly impressed at the level of innovation, with entrants fully embracing new technologies to both make their processes more efficient and their customer experience more human.

“While the winners will be revealed next month, all of this year’s finalists should be very proud of their achievements.”

Here are this year’s finalists:

Customer Service Excellence – In Store

  • Freedom (New Zealand)
  • Hart & Co
  • Petbarn
  • Snowscene
  • Weber Stores
  • Zoe Alexandria

Customer Service Excellence – Online

  • Decjuba
  • Delaco Panels 
  • Ecosa
  • ErgoPouch
  • Lvly
  • Miss Amara

Best Customer Service Team

  • Appliances Online
  • Lvly
  • Petbarn 
  • Ecosa
  • Winnings
  • Restart the Heart

Best CX Industry Partner

  • Kepler Analytics (nominated by QBD Books)
  • Shippit (nominated by Taking Shape)
  • The General Store (nominated by Baby Bunting)
  • Watermelon Research (nominated by Greencross)

Outstanding Loyalty

  • Platypus Shoes 
  • Surf Dive ’n Ski
  • David Jones
  • Decjuba
  • Priceline

Best Online Store

  • Archie Rose
  • Freedom
  • Lvly
  • Nutrition Warehouse
  • Petbarn

Best Store Design

  • Baby Bunting
  • Ecosa
  • Freedom (New Zealand)
  • Snowscene
  • Winnings

Best Unified Retail

  • Freedom 
  • Knobby
  • Nutrition Warehouse
  • Petbarn
  • Priceline

CX Leader

  • Liz Oh, associate director of digital – global, Frankie4
  • Nick Croydon, CEO, QBD Books
  • Patrick LaManna, CEO, LaManna 
  • Sam Wood, CEO and founder, Azura Runway

CX Innovator 2025 (under $250 million)

  • Decjuba
  • Ecosa
  • Hart & Co
  • QBD Books
  • Maggie Beer

CX Innovator 2025 ($250 million+)

  • BCF
  • Supercheap Auto 
  • Petstock
  • Priceline
  • Rebel Sport

Recommended By IR

Customer IR Pro

How generational differences shape US shopping habits: Coresight Research

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Strategy IR Pro

Making Nike win again: New CEO Hill has a mountain to climb

Michael Baker
An image of Macy’s flagship storefront in Herald Square in New York City.
Strategy IR Pro

Macy’s Jeff Warren explains how the legacy retailer plans to turn things around

Nicole Kirichanskaya
An image of a young woman with a handbag covered in accessories and bag charms.
Marketing IR Pro

Athleisure and the merch economy: What’s defining 2025 trends? 

Kayla Marci
Just Jeans clothes shop
Financial

Premier deal wins support of Myer’s independent advisor

Celene Ignacio
An image of Foot Locker executive vice president and chief commercial officer Frank Bracken and Gouvêa Ecosystem’s operations director Eduardo Yamashita.
Supply chain

NRF day three: How Foot Locker, Rent the Runway, Pacsun are switching things up

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay
You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.