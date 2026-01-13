Finalists announced for Inside Retail’s Retailer Awards 2026

Inside Retail has announced the finalists for the upcoming Retailer Awards 2026, presented with Shiperoo.

Judges this year include Nick Gray, founder of IGU Global; Rachael Hockaday, MD at Haeday; Colleen Callander, founder of Mentor Me Women; Mareile Osthus from Humii; Eric Morris, co-founder of Albany Advisory; Elizabeth Liddle, chairperson at Aboriginal Retail Australia; and Nishan Wijemanne, CEO of Shiperoo.

Inside Retail Australia’s managing editor, Adam Thorn, Inside Retail Asia’s features and premium editor, Tong Van, and Inside Retail Australia’s features and premium editor, Stephanie Caite Chadwick, also served as judges for the awards.

“As one of the judges, I saw firsthand how high the standard of submissions was,” said Thorn.

“In particular, I was incredibly impressed at the level of innovation, with entrants fully embracing new technologies to both make their processes more efficient and their customer experience more human.

“While the winners will be revealed next month, all of this year’s finalists should be very proud of their achievements.”

Here are this year’s finalists:

Customer Service Excellence – In Store

Freedom (New Zealand)

Hart & Co

Petbarn

Snowscene

Weber Stores

Zoe Alexandria

Customer Service Excellence – Online

Decjuba

Delaco Panels

Ecosa

ErgoPouch

Lvly

Miss Amara

Best Customer Service Team

Appliances Online

Lvly

Petbarn

Ecosa

Winnings

Restart the Heart

Best CX Industry Partner

Kepler Analytics (nominated by QBD Books)

Shippit (nominated by Taking Shape)

The General Store (nominated by Baby Bunting)

Watermelon Research (nominated by Greencross)

Outstanding Loyalty

Platypus Shoes

Surf Dive ’n Ski

David Jones

Decjuba

Priceline

Best Online Store

Archie Rose

Freedom

Lvly

Nutrition Warehouse

Petbarn

Best Store Design

Baby Bunting

Ecosa

Freedom (New Zealand)

Snowscene

Winnings

Best Unified Retail

Freedom

Knobby

Nutrition Warehouse

Petbarn

Priceline

CX Leader

Liz Oh, associate director of digital – global, Frankie4

Nick Croydon, CEO, QBD Books

Patrick LaManna, CEO, LaManna

Sam Wood, CEO and founder, Azura Runway

CX Innovator 2025 (under $250 million)

Decjuba

Ecosa

Hart & Co

QBD Books

Maggie Beer

CX Innovator 2025 ($250 million+)