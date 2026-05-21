BusinessGifts & toys

How Lvly turned online floristry into an emotional service business

“We fix it, fast, because we understand what the gesture meant to that person.”
By Stephanie Caite Chadwick
In a retail category defined by urgency and sentiment, Australian online florist Lvly has quietly built one of the country’s most sophisticated customer service operations – and the industry is taking notice. The Lvly team demonstrates that in gifting, technology should serve emotion, not the other way around. The numbers tell part of the story. Lvly’s Net Promoter Score climbed from 58 to 76 in a single year – a lift that reflects the brand’s investment in real-time delivery tracking,

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