How Lvly turned online floristry into an emotional service business

ng, live chat infrastructure and a customer care team empowered to resolve issues on the spot without approvals or escalation chains. But behind the metrics is a cultural commitment to what the brand describes as radical responsiveness, something its customers feel acutely when they are already under pressure. “Speed, empathy, and ownership – those are the three things that define our customer service across every channel,” Isabella Thomson, Lvly’s brand manager, told Inside Retail. “Our customers aren’t casually browsing; they’re trying to get flowers to someone in hospital, panicking about a forgotten birthday, or needing to say sorry before the day is over. That speed isn’t just good service. It’s how you show you care.” That clarity of purpose is what distinguishes Lvly from most competitors in the crowded online gifting space. Unlike many flower networks that rely on third-party florists and couriers, Lvly owns the entire customer journey – from farm gate to front door. This end-to-end control enables the brand to deliver on its ‘100 per cent Happiness Guarantee’ and gives its customer care team, internally known as Customer Service Angels, the authority to act decisively when something goes wrong. The live chat difference The launch of Lvly’s human-centric Live Chat experience has been central to this evolution. Staffed entirely by in-house agents – available seven days a week from morning until late evening – the platform integrates directly with drivers and fulfilment hubs, enabling customers to update delivery instructions while a gift is already in transit. It was built around careful customer journey mapping, identifying where anxiety peaks in the gifting experience: the last-minute birthday, the sympathy bouquet, the reconciliation gift that cannot afford to be late. When things do go wrong, the results are instructive. After a sympathy gift was stolen from a recipient’s doorstep, Lvly’s team arranged and redelivered a replacement within hours – no proof required, no escalation needed. “We don’t ask for photos or escalate issues through red tape,” Thomson explained. “We fix it, fast, because we understand what the gesture meant to that person.” The customer was so moved that they shared the experience publicly, generating one of the brand’s most celebrated Google Reviews. It is the kind of outcome that no loyalty programme can manufacture. Going the extra mile, literally The same instinct plays out in the operational details. Lvly’s team regularly navigates the physical complexities of urban delivery – apartment intercoms, hospital wards, gated communities. “One delivery was headed to someone on a gated island accessible only by a special pass,” Thomson recalled. “Rather than leave it at the letterbox, our team member called the recipient and the property manager until those flowers reached exactly the right person. No drama, no fuss. Just someone who cared enough to find a way.” Internally, the culture that makes this possible is as deliberate as any technology rollout. Weekly one-on-one coaching and scenario-based role plays train agents to understand the emotional weight behind every order. A dedicated Slack channel surfaces customer wins in real time, ensuring the entire organisation, from the packing line to marketing, shares in the moments the team creates. “Our culture comes down to two things: trust and empathy,” Thomson said. “People who feel trusted do their best work.” In a market increasingly tempted to automate its way to efficiency, Lvly’s bet on human connection is proving to be its most durable competitive advantage. The brand has demonstrated that in emotionally charged retail, the most scalable asset is not a chatbot – it is a team that genuinely cares. Further reading: After disrupting gifting with Lvly, Hannah Spilva takes aim at hair colour