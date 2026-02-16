BusinessStrategy

Blushington co-founders discuss fifteen years of operating in the beauty industry

An exterior shot of a Blushington storefront in New York City.
Blushington eyes national expansion
By Nicole Kirichanskaya
In retail, the best business ideas often arise from burdens or a burning need. For Nicki Maron and Stephi Cohen, sisters and co-founders of Blushington, the idea for the brand came while they were preparing for a family event. After struggling to find a cost-effective, enjoyable professional hair and makeup service, Maron and Cohen realised there was a significant white space in the retail services market. Fifteen years later, Blushington has become a thriving beauty franchise offering at-home a

This content is for IR Pro subscribers only.

Subscribe now to unlock an all-access pass.

IR Pro - Monthly

$5 +GST for the first 30 days. (Auto renews at $28+GST per month.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now
Retailer’s choice

IR Pro - Annual

$312 +GST per year. (Auto renews annually.)
  • Unlimited news access
  • Daily IR Pro content straight to your inbox
  • Exclusive members only masterclasses (live and on-demand)
  • Weekly careers advice
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Indepth interviews with industry leaders and experts
  • Weekly and quarterly digital magazines delivered to your inbox
Subscribe now

Recommended By IR

Customer IR Pro

How generational differences shape US shopping habits: Coresight Research

Nicole Kirichanskaya
beauty products
Health & beauty

Adore Beauty’s trading profit doubles on small sales increase

Celene Ignacio
Model Annika Strand and Emma Tinkler
Sustainability

Christina Stephens launches apparel collection for wheelchair users

Celene Ignacio
E-commerce IR Pro

The end of US de minimis to shake up e-commerce industry 

Tong Van
models in an Hermes fashion show
Luxury

Hermes achieves double-digit sales growth in fourth quarter

Sean Cao
Online Store CX graphic
E-commerce

Supre, YD, Mecca rank top for overall online store experience

Celene Ignacio
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay