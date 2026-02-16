Blushington co-founders discuss fifteen years of operating in the beauty industry

at-home and on-location multi-category services across the US. As Maron and Cohen told Inside Retail, “Celebrating fifteen years in an intensely competitive beauty category is a milestone we’re incredibly proud of. Equally meaningful has been building a loyal, repeat client base and creating long-term career pathways for artists within a scalable retail model.” This month, the Blushington co-founders marked another major milestone in their list of accomplishments. “Opening our first franchise location in Boca Raton this month marks a defining moment for the brand and validates the strength, durability and scalability of our operating model.” Inside Retail connected with the two entrepreneurs to learn more about how Blushington paved a new pathway in the beauty industry. IR: In what ways did Blushington fill a white space in the beauty industry when it first launched in 2011? NM & SC: When Blushington launched, experiential beauty retail was still in its infancy. There was no standardised, service-driven makeup lounge that combined elevated aesthetics with operational rigour and accessible pricing. The industry was polarised: ultra-luxury salons were cost-prohibitive for most consumers, while mass-market beauty experiences lacked personalisation, artistry and comfort. Blushington filled that white space by introducing a service-first business model that prioritised artistry over product sales. We created a highly curated retail environment that feels welcoming rather than overwhelming. From the outset, we understood our customer—she lived a “high-low” lifestyle and wanted the best products without being forced to look at an exhaustive brand assortment. Despite pushback from brands to carry full product lines, we stayed true to our mission and curated only what enhanced the service experience. More importantly, we were never building a brand solely for special occasions. We believed then—and still believe today—that every day holds something worth celebrating. Beauty shouldn’t be reserved for weddings, galas or milestone moments. By making professional makeup services accessible, efficient and consistent, we helped shift makeup from an occasional indulgence into an everyday ritual. By pairing standardised training protocols with affordable pricing and an accessible-luxury positioning, we helped pioneer a new hybrid retail category—part beauty service, part experiential retail—focused on frequency, efficiency and client trust. IR: In what ways does Blushington continue to stand apart from its competitors fifteen years later? NM & SC: In an increasingly crowded beauty landscape, Blushington continues to differentiate itself through an unwavering focus on training, service quality and experience. Our foundation has always been artistry-first, supported by rigorous operational standards and a hospitality-driven culture. We’ve evolved alongside our clients while staying true to our core belief: makeup is no longer just for special occasions. We believe every day is an event worth celebrating. In 2016, we introduced dry hair styling, which was met with immediate success. By 2024, responding directly to client demand, we expanded our model to include full-blown services alongside our heritage makeup and skincare offerings. This evolution eliminated the need for clients to visit multiple locations for beauty services—one roof, one appointment and one destination. By designing our services for everyday life rather than one-off moments, we’ve built a business rooted in repeat visitation, trust and long-term relationships. Inclusivity has remained central to this growth. We invested deeply in hair training to ensure we could deliver high-quality blowouts across all hair textures. Our partnership with Kérastase on their first-ever textured haircare line further reinforced our commitment to beauty services for all. Blushington stands apart because we are not trend-driven. We focus on longevity—through standardised operations, a strong retention model, thoughtful expansion and a consistent, joyful client experience that fits seamlessly into our clients’ daily lives. IR: How has the retail industry changed since you first started, and how has Blushington adapted? NM & SC: The retail environment today is dramatically different from when we opened our first location. Over the past fifteen years, we’ve seen the digitisation of booking and CRM systems, the rise of social commerce and influencer-led beauty, and increased demand for experiential, community-driven retail. Consumers now expect transparency, authenticity and personalisation from the brands they support. Blushington adapted by investing early in digital infrastructure, enhancing our omnichannel presence and refining the in-store experience to focus on human connection—something technology cannot replace. While retail has become more transactional online, we’ve doubled down on the offline experience. During Covid, we launched the Blushington Academy of Artist Advancement in response to widespread disruption within the beauty workforce. We created a shop-in-shop model that empowered artists to earn income through concierge-style shopping and personalised recommendations. What began as a solution during a crisis has evolved into a national pro platform. Today, we work with over 1,000 professional artists and are preparing to launch an expanded membership model later this year. IR: What goals is the brand focused on over the next year? NM & SC: Over the next year, our priorities include strategic franchise geographic expansion, deepening brand partnerships, strengthening artist education and retention, and further developing our professional membership model. We are focused on expanding our franchise footprint thoughtfully. Growth will remain disciplined, intentional and aligned with our brand values. IR: What is Blushington trying to accomplish over the next five years? NM & SC: Over the next five years, our goal is to cement Blushington as a national category leader in professional beauty services. We plan to expand into key markets, continue scaling our franchise model and further integrate our omnichannel ecosystem. Our long-term ambition is to elevate beauty services into a recognised retail category with the same credibility, structure and consistency as traditional product-based beauty retail – while maintaining the heart and hospitality that define our brand. Further reading: How Alissa Miky harnessed red algae to create functional beverage brand Oomee