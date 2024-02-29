Australia’s best retailers honoured for CX, loyalty and service

TerryWhite Chemmart and The Party People top the ranks of Australian retailers when it comes to customer experience.

The two retailers took out the CX of the Year honours for medium-to-large and small retailers respectively in last night’s annual Retailer Awards, presented by Inside Retail and Commonwealth Bank.

One of the judges, Peter Kennedy, said TerryWhite Chemmart, sets the pace for what the chemist of the future comprises. “It puts the trust back into the local chemist as a first point of call for non-emergency medical services.”

The Party People earned recognition for developing augmented reality mirrors to allow customers to imagine themselves in costumes before they committed to hiring them. Judge Peta Granger, described ‘the mirrors as “fabulously innovative, sustainable and potentially profitable”.

“It’s incredibly impressive… So many elements of this initiative impact the CX in such a powerful way.”

Fashion label Decjuba won honours for the best loyalty program/campaign of the year, while LSKD was voted the best customer service team. Rebel was awarded Omnichannel Retailer of the Year and Store Design of the Year, while Lvly won Online Store of the Year.

The other honours went to: Ecosa for Online Customer Service Initiative of the Year, Weber Store for Instore Customer Service Initiative of the Year.

Retail Supplier of the Year – nominated by Greencross – was Savourlife.

Inside Retail managing editor of premium and features Heather McIlvaine said the results demonstrate that you don’t need to have the biggest team or budget to deliver an exceptional customer experience.

“From The Party People’s use of augmented reality mirrors to Rebel’s rooftop basketball court, the winners of this year’s Retailer Awards demonstrate that creativity, innovation and a clear purpose are the keys to success,” she said.

“One thing that all the winners have in common is their focus on building lasting customer relationships through personalised interactions – whether online or in a physical environment.”

The judges for this year’s awards were Eloise Zoppos, research and engagement director, ACRS, Monash Business School, Tully Walter, strategic futures director at, Soon Future Studies, Peta Granger, retail advisor and strategist, Rob Godwin, MD, future ecom and co-CEO of the National Retail Association, Simon Burrett, marketing GM – retail at GPT Group, Peter Kennedy, national manager – diversified industries, business banking at Commonwealth Bank; and, from Inside Retail, Heather McIlvaine, managing editor – premium, and Tamera Francis, features & premium editor.