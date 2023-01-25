Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Business|Financial

As sales soar, Mosaic Brands plans 130 more stores

(Source: Noni B Official/Facebook)
User Image
Rakshnna Pattabiraman
January 25, 2023< 1 mins read

Trans-Tasman apparel retailer Mosaic Brands is set to open 130 new stores as customers return to in-store shopping.

Mosaic Group’s brands include Katies, Millers, Noni B, Rivers, Rockmans, Crossroads, Autograph, W.Lane, EziBuy and Beme.

According to unaudited accounts for the half year to January 1, sales grew 23 per cent driven by strong trading momentum and a higher average transaction value.

Comparable store sales rose 12 per cent while online sales grew 0.3 per cent, excluding EziBuy. EBITDA delivered a 195 per cent increase to $15.8 million compared to the previous corresponding period.

Group CEO Scott Evans, said the preliminary result highlights how the company has changed enormously to emerge from Covid as a stronger and more sustainable business than three years ago.

Although sales have not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels, Evans said in-store shopping continues to lift each month.

“We will be planning an additional 130 stores throughout this year, with online expected to reach up to 8 million products by the end of the year,” said Evans.

Meanwhile, the company said Quentin Gracanin – Spotlight Retail’s CEO – will be joining the Mosaic Brands board as a non-executive director on February 22.

Evans described the Spotlight brand as a “significant supporter” during the company’s capital raise in 2021 and added: “As the turnaround of the group accelerates, Quentin brings an extensive understanding of retail operations to add to the board’s existing expertise.”

You have 7 free articles.
Recommended by IR
Chinese fashion retailer Shein revives plan for New York listing
Financial
Chinese fashion retailer Shein revives plan for New York listing
Indian grocery retailers race to meet consumer demand – but at what cost?
Supply chain
Indian grocery retailers race to meet consumer demand – but at what cost?
Meet Lindsay Nicholas, the fashion designer bringing NY edge to Melbourne
Store design
Meet Lindsay Nicholas, the fashion designer bringing NY edge to Melbourne
Gen Z: How to satisfy the most dissatisfied customer base
Customer
Gen Z: How to satisfy the most dissatisfied customer base
Premier Retail to close four Sydney stores despite good performance
Financial
Premier Retail to close four Sydney stores despite good performance
Author's latest articles
Accent Group reports improved sales across all its brands
Financial
Accent Group reports improved sales across all its brands
Solid Christmas trading failed to offset slow summer start for Best & Less
Financial
Solid Christmas trading failed to offset slow summer start for Best & Less
Luxury driving rebound in demand for Sydney CBD retail space
Luxury
Luxury driving rebound in demand for Sydney CBD retail space
Brosa set to be wound up, with $20 million deficit
Furniture & homewares
Brosa set to be wound up, with $20 million deficit
Booktopia finds path towards $12 million+ earnings boost
Pureplay
Booktopia finds path towards $12 million+ earnings boost