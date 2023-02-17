Free Subscription

Business|Financial

Alice McCall to be wound up after failing to find a lifeline

User Image
Robert Stockdill
February 17, 2023< 1 mins read

Fashion label Alice McCall is to be wound up after the company failed to restructure debt and reduce its store footprint during the Covid crisis. 

Matthew Kucianski of Worrells was appointed as liquidator of the 20-year-old brand today. 

The business was placed in administration in 2020 and has been trying to trade out of it since. At the time, founder McCall said she had to make the decision to edit down the business “with the objective of building a more sustainable business model for the future”.

The company had only several brick-and-mortar stores in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane, which have closed. It also retailed online from its own site and through The Iconic. 

Worrells has asked creditors to file proofs of debt and encouraged past customers of the brand to make the most of sale campaigns online as stock is sold off. 

“This is a difficult time for everyone involved, and we will do our utmost to support all stakeholders throughout the liquidation process,” said Kucianski. 

“Our team is committed to ensuring that the liquidation process is conducted in a professional and transparent manner and that all parties are kept informed of developments as they arise.” 

