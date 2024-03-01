Australian startup launches smart kitchen bin

Australian startup Carden has introduced The Twin, a functional garbage can designed to rethink ignored homewares.

The Twin aims to convert the average kitchen bin into an attractive feature that should be showcased rather than hidden. According to the firm, customers have responded well to the Twin’s launch, with the Kickstarter campaign earning more than $50,000 from hundreds of backers in just a few days.

The Twin features a simple and modern outer wrap, an integrated dustpan and broom, liner locking rings to keep trash bags out of sight, a soft-close lid with a lock-open option for heavy use, a durable stainless steel foot pedal, and dual 25-litre internal buckets for waste and recycling. The Twin comes in two colours: white or black.

“Our vision was to create a kitchen bin that people would be proud to display rather than hide away,” says Michael Carne, co-founder of Carden. “The Twin is a statement piece that combines elegant design with practicality, ensuring it stands out for all the right reasons.”

The Carden team has been working behind the scenes with July founders Athan Didaskalou and Richard Li, while The Twin’s design was directed by Per Capita’s Jon Liow.

The Twin is now available on Kickstarter.