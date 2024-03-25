SectorsOpenings & closings

MJ Bale opens flagship in heritage-listed Sydney building

By Irene Dong

Australian menswear brand MJ Bale has established a new national flagship store at No 1 Martin Place, the Sydney General Post Office (GPO). 

The MJ Bale flagship is situated at the intersection of Pitt Street and Martin Place on the northeast ground level of the GPO.

The store’s interior was designed by Mandy Edge of Mandy Edge Design Studio, with the idea of “menswear as theatre”. It boasts original eight-meter-high ceilings, elaborate marble and gold wall finishes, graphic black and white floor tiles, and timber floorboards.

The interior is split into two sub-spaces: an inner perimeter that serves as a more private area for formal appointments and tailoring, and a outer perimeter space that displays MJ Bale’s tailored and casual ready-to-wear designs.

The central area of the store is designed to resemble a sartorial “stage”, illuminated by lighting and accentuated by prominent graphic floor tiles, drawing inspiration from the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II and Milanese theatre sets of the 1930s.

All of the brand’s pieces will be available at No 1 Martin Place, including the new autumn-winter 2024 collection, tailored and denim items made in Japan, the Kingston single-source Tasmanian Merino wool collection, and other limited-edition clothing.

