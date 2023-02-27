Leading Ipswich entertainment and cultural destination welcomes big brands

Southeast Queensland’s fastest-growing region is welcoming the return of residents and visitors to their new CBD with visitation increasing, big brand announcements and continued investment in the new cultural and entertainment heart of Ipswich.

Once a dilapidated city core, the Nicholas Street Precinct is now home to the Ipswich Central Library, Ipswich Children’s Library, council administration building, dining and retail tenancies and is centrally connected to the Ipswich Central train station and public transportation.

Located within the precinct is Tulmur Place, the city’s civic square with more than 4000sqm of space, a performance stage, a water feature, LED screen and more than 1000 underground car spaces.

The space plays host to markets, expos, fairs, live performances, interactive school holiday activities and community gatherings including the recent St Nicholas Precinct, a 10-day illuminated festive event that welcomed more than 80,000 attendees.

Nicholas Street embodies culture through its positioning alongside award-winning libraries and art galleries and connectivity to the historical Top of Town. It is defined by its civic belonging as a place to work and gather in the community square, and bursting with commercial opportunities for new business.

Some of Australia’s biggest brands are benefiting from the exposure and opportunity Ipswich represents:

Hoyts: Construction is underway on a new state-of-the-art, six-screen complex and leisure destination with launch opportunities targeting food and beverage, and leisure offers.

Aushotels: Anchoring the lower precinct, the city’s much loved and historic Commonwealth Hotel is set to transform with extensive plans for the redevelopment including indoor and outdoor dining, a feature cocktail bar, beer garden and function rooms.

Gelatissimo and Zambrero: Opened last year and capturing the family-focused demographic.

Unique food and beverage offerings not found in typical centres – That Dumpling Place, The Rusty Nail and Bun Bun Bao.

Service providers such as Terry White Chemmart, Sofia Nails, banks and beauty brands are also scooping up the opportunity to service an increasing CBD workforce of more than 16,000.

“What sets Nicholas Street apart is the appeal of harnessing those civic, cultural and commercial pillars.” Says Nicholas Street Precinct director, James Hepburn. “We’re not a standard shopping mall and our offer is positioned around creating a city heart that offers a balance of design, placemaking and culture”.

Dwell times are continually increasing and residents of the trade area are forecast to spend around $4.18 billion on retail goods and services.

“Ipswich is growing up into a sophisticated destination embraced by arts, culture, and leisure, and leading brands are taking advantage to capitalise on this grown and unique positioning”, said Hepburn.

Further driving visitation is a bursting calendar of events for all ages and tastes with a lineup of markets, music and festivals including Tunes in Tulmur, immersive school holiday events, pop-ups and community activations.