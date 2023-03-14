Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Featured Post|Travel retail

Brisbane luggage brand Globite returns home with new airport store

(Source: Supplied)
User Image
Irene Dong
March 14, 2023< 1 mins read

Globite, the luggage company, has launched its first Queensland store at Brisbane Airport, marking its return to the home market.

Located at the Domestic Terminal, near Gate 24, Globite offers school cases – carried by Australian children throughout most of the 20th Century – suitcases and other bags. Globite was founded in the last 1890s and is recognised as one of the leading makers of travel bags and accessories worldwide. 

“Globite’s heritage cases hold a great deal of nostalgia for travellers, and it is wonderful to be able to offer customers the chance to fall in love with their products all over again, or for the very first time,” said Martin Ryan, Brisbane Airport Corporation’s executive GM commercial. 

The first Globite store was established by the Sherrington family prior to 1900 at City Exchange, near the intersection of Queen Adelaide and Edward Streets. The location is now home to Queens Plaza Shopping Mall.

Globite is the newest store to open at Brisbane Airport, as part of the $40 million Domestic Terminal retail upgrade project.

Meanwhile, Brisbane Airport Corporation announced the next phase of the Domestic Terminal makeover will start this year. This phase will include an evolution of food and beverage options in the southern end of the terminal, primarily serving Virgin Australia passengers.

Further reading: Why luggage retailer July is full of optimism about the journey ahead

You have 7 free articles.
Recommended by IR
Sportscraft parent donates $500k of clothing to flood victims
Fashion & accessories
Sportscraft parent donates $500k of clothing to flood victims
Adore Beauty to stock Lovehoney self-care range
Pureplay
Adore Beauty to stock Lovehoney self-care range
How premium Japanese outlet Gotemba is bringing beauty to bargain shopping
Fashion & accessories
How premium Japanese outlet Gotemba is bringing beauty to bargain shopping
Witchery works its magic: Inside its growth plans for 2022
Fashion & accessories
Witchery works its magic: Inside its growth plans for 2022
Kathmandu Holdings launches new name and identity
Travel retail
Kathmandu Holdings launches new name and identity
Author's latest articles
Roughly three in four Australians buy preloved clothing, survey finds
Sustainability
Roughly three in four Australians buy preloved clothing, survey finds
Japanese label Anrealage unveils colour-changing collection in Paris 
Fashion & accessories
Japanese label Anrealage unveils colour-changing collection in Paris 
Qantas Marketplace offers 20,000 products for frequent flyers
Marketplace
Qantas Marketplace offers 20,000 products for frequent flyers
Ikea revamps materials sourcing in new nature-positive policy
Sustainability
Ikea revamps materials sourcing in new nature-positive policy
Longchamp opens first next-gen store in Australia
Openings & closings
Longchamp opens first next-gen store in Australia