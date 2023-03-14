Brisbane luggage brand Globite returns home with new airport store

Globite, the luggage company, has launched its first Queensland store at Brisbane Airport, marking its return to the home market.

Located at the Domestic Terminal, near Gate 24, Globite offers school cases – carried by Australian children throughout most of the 20th Century – suitcases and other bags. Globite was founded in the last 1890s and is recognised as one of the leading makers of travel bags and accessories worldwide.

“Globite’s heritage cases hold a great deal of nostalgia for travellers, and it is wonderful to be able to offer customers the chance to fall in love with their products all over again, or for the very first time,” said Martin Ryan, Brisbane Airport Corporation’s executive GM commercial.

The first Globite store was established by the Sherrington family prior to 1900 at City Exchange, near the intersection of Queen Adelaide and Edward Streets. The location is now home to Queens Plaza Shopping Mall.

Globite is the newest store to open at Brisbane Airport, as part of the $40 million Domestic Terminal retail upgrade project.

Meanwhile, Brisbane Airport Corporation announced the next phase of the Domestic Terminal makeover will start this year. This phase will include an evolution of food and beverage options in the southern end of the terminal, primarily serving Virgin Australia passengers.

