Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Sectors|Supermarkets

Woolworths to close 250 in-store butchers

User Image
Rakshnna Pattabiraman
January 23, 2023< 1 mins read

Woolworths says it will close 250 of its in-store supermarket butchers by March as customers continue to trend towards pre-packaged meat.

“We’ve recently conducted a review into our in-store butcher shops and found that they account for just 4 per cent of meat sales as customers continue to move towards our more convenient pre-packaged options,” the company told ABC.

“We deeply regret the impact of this decision on the team members who work in our butcher shops and we know many of them are well-known by our regular customers.”

Only 50 stores will remain open across Australia beyond March to support “necessary” demand. In those remaining stores, bandsaws and mincers will be removed to reduce on-site meat processing.

About 489 jobs will be made redundant of which 420 are trade-qualified butchers and 69 are non-trade workers.

Other in-store service counters such as deli, seafood and bakery stores will continue to remain operational.

You have 7 free articles.
Recommended by IR
How wholesaler Foodbomb is taking its suppliers direct-to-consumer
Supply chain
How wholesaler Foodbomb is taking its suppliers direct-to-consumer
Australia Post delivers 52 million parcels over Christmas period
Marketing
Australia Post delivers 52 million parcels over Christmas period
Everything you need to know about Amazon’s first physical clothing store
Openings & closings
Everything you need to know about Amazon’s first physical clothing store
Dusk sales drop as stores closed, but online growth cushions the blow
Furniture & homewares
Dusk sales drop as stores closed, but online growth cushions the blow
Designer Thierry Mugler dies, at 73
Fashion & accessories
Designer Thierry Mugler dies, at 73
Author's latest articles
Booktopia finds path towards $12 million+ earnings boost
Pureplay
Booktopia finds path towards $12 million+ earnings boost
Salary survey reveals the soaring cost of supply chain expertise
Supply chain
Salary survey reveals the soaring cost of supply chain expertise
City Chic’s sales slip; promotions dent margins
Financial
City Chic’s sales slip; promotions dent margins
T2 teams up with local Australian artists to launch teaware range
Food & beverage
T2 teams up with local Australian artists to launch teaware range
Super Retail Group faces court action over alleged underpayments
Sports & adventure
Super Retail Group faces court action over alleged underpayments