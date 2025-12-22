Why Pantone’s ‘Cloud Dancer’ row proves colour forecasting still matters

ustry. A white shade in a polarised world Pantone’s decision to name a white tone as its colour of the year was unprecedented. Since the programme’s inception in 1999, no shade of white had held the title. The announcement sparked swift criticism on social media and in design forums, where detractors questioned the cultural tone-deafness of such a choice. In an era acutely aware of racial and political sensitivities, many critics saw Cloud Dancer as an insensitive pick. Some accused Pantone of overlooking broader cultural context by elevating a colour historically associated with Western ideals of purity and minimalism. Others, however, viewed the backlash as misplaced – an over-politicisation of what Pantone insists is a creative rather than ideological decision. Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director of the Pantone Colour Institute, responded to the uproar through a company statement. “Pantone does not assign political narratives to colour,” she stated. “The selection of Cloud Dancer was about emotional and creative resonance – relaxation, reflection and creativity. We understand that people bring different feelings to its meaning; colour shifts depending on context and perspective.” Indeed, Pantone’s colour selection process is rooted in trend analysis, not politics. Each year, the institute’s global team studies patterns in fashion, design, technology and socio-cultural behaviour to pinpoint hues that capture global moods. In Eiseman’s words, the process aims to “recognise what is emerging across the design landscape,” not to dictate ideology. The power and purpose of colour forecasting Despite scepticism around Pantone’s motivations, colour forecasting remains a cornerstone of the creative industries. From fashion runways to product packaging, the annual colour selection influences billions of dollars in design decisions. Laurie Pressman, vice president of the Pantone Colour Institute, has repeatedly stressed over the years that the Colour of the Year is not about forcing a trend but about reflecting and educating. “The goal of the programme isn’t to push a certain colour,” she explained. “It’s to help companies and consumers understand the power colour can have – how it influences perception and emotional response.” Pressman’s point is echoed by the industry’s behaviour. After Pantone named Mocha Mousse – a warm, grounded brown – as its 2025 Colour of the Year, neutral earth tones dominated collections from brands such as The Row, Bottega Veneta, and Aesop. Vogue, InStyle, and Elle identified “chic brown minimalism” as the defining aesthetic of 2025, underscoring how colour direction can ripple across markets. The association between colour and consumer psychology is well-documented. Studies by the Colour Marketing Group and WGSN have found that over 90 per cent of purchase decisions are influenced by colour alone. When brands adopt a tone endorsed by trend forecasters, they tap into collective emotion – the chemistry between visual appeal, identity, and aspiration. Competing forecasts, shared goals While Pantone remains the most recognisable name in colour authority, it is far from alone. WGSN, the trend forecasting firm trusted by tech giants and luxury brands, collaborates with Coloro to release its own annual “Colour of the Year.” For 2026, WGSN has selected Transformative Teal, a vivid mix of blue and aquatic green symbolising regeneration, fluidity, and environmental awareness. In their forecast, WGSN analysts noted that “consumers have reached exhaustion in an era of excess stimulation,” and are seeking equilibrium in both aesthetics and behaviour. Interestingly, Google Trends data supports this shift: searches for teal tones rose by 9 per cent year-on-year in 2025, suggesting a growing appetite for colours that balance digital intensity with natural serenity. Although Transformative Teal and Cloud Dancer may seem like opposites – one vibrant and restorative, the other reflective and subdued – both colours express a common yearning for renewal and clarity in uncertain times. Where Pantone’s white invites calm introspection, WGSN’s teal calls for adaptation and environmental consciousness. In this way, the dialogue between forecasting systems reflects the diverse landscape of global culture. Why the debate matters The Cloud Dancer controversy ultimately underscores not the irrelevance of colour forecasting, but its immense cultural influence. Colour remains one of the most immediate ways people express identity, emotion and social belonging. When Pantone announces a hue of the year, it becomes a mirror through which society examines itself – even if the reflection isn’t always comfortable. Whether people love or loathe Cloud Dancer, the discussion it provoked illustrates why colour forecasting continues to endure – as both a barometer and catalyst of cultural change. As Pressman puts it, “Colour is an important part of the message you send to the world.” And if nothing else, Cloud Dancer has reminded us just how loud that message can be.