Victoria’s Secret lures Savage X Fenty chief as its new CEO

Victoria’s Secret (VSCO) has tapped Hillary Super as its new CEO and board member, effective next month. Super will succeed the company’s former chief, Martin Waters, in both roles.

The new CEO brings almost three decades of retail experience. She was the CEO of the lingerie brand Savage x Fenty and the global CEO of Anthropologie Group, an Urban Outfitters company.

VSCO chair Donna James said Super’s leadership experience with omnichannel brands spans intimates, apparel, accessories, beauty and home, where she demonstrated an ability to anticipate consumer needs and deliver “high-emotion” brands, products and customer experiences focused on driving profitable growth.

“We are particularly impressed with her merchant leadership capabilities paired with an operator’s discipline and bias for driving value creation,” James continued.

“She understands vertically integrated retail brands and has an intuitive understanding of the consumer landscape, informed by customer insights which are critical for consistently delivering in this industry and its ever-accelerating fashion and economic cycles.”

Commenting on her appointment, Super said she’s looking forward to joining VSCO and building the company as the market leader in the domestic intimates category.

“The strength of these iconic brands, supplemented by an incredible beauty business, provides numerous opportunities for future growth,” she added.

Timothy Johnson, VSCO’s chief financial and administrative officer, will serve as interim CEO until September 8. Waters will stay as an advisor to the company until the end of August to support a smooth transition.