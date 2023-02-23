Starbucks launches ‘revolutionary’ olive-oil coffee brew

Coffee giant Starbucks has unveiled a new line, Oleato, in Italy – an olive-oil-infused coffee range, which the company describes as a “revolutionary”.

Already on sale in two locations in Italy, the coffee giant plans to introduce it into Southern California this spring. Later this year, it will launch in the UK, Japan, and the Middle East.

Starbucks said it sources extra-virgin olive oil from Partanna, an Italian company with a 100-year history of cultivating and producing superior extra-virgin olive oil.

The five drink options in The Oleato, which includes Partanna extra-virgin olive oil in each, include an oat milk latte and cortado as well as a cold brew. According to Starbucks, the drink was inspired by the Italian tradition of consuming a tablespoon of olive oil each day.

Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz said the idea for mixing coffee with olive oil was inspired by a trip to Italy last year and a memory of his first visit to Milan in 1983.

“Oleato represents the next revolution in coffee that brings together an alchemy of nature’s finest ingredients – Starbucks arabica coffee beans and Partanna cold-pressed extra-virgin olive oil,” said Schultz.

“Today I feel just as inspired as I did 40 years ago, Oleato has opened our eyes to fresh new possibilities and a transformational way to enjoy our daily coffee.”

For brands, introducing a new beverage is a frequent occurrence. However, CNN said “Starbucks is going out on a limb” with this debut relying on consumers to accept the blend and the stability of the supply chain.

As announced in September, Schultz will step down from his position next month and Laxman Narasimhan will take over the role on April 1.