Shein to launch fashion, music and lifestyle experience

Fast fashion giant Shein will provide a variety of interactive, immersive, and fashion experiences at Ultra Australia music festival in Melbourne on April 13.

As a lifestyle partner, Shein will bring the showroom experience to the event, offering statement-making outfits shoppable via QR code to festival attendees, an exclusive glam make-over station featuring SheGlam products, and photo booth moments for ticketholders.

Ultra Australia goers will be able to combine fashion and music in an exclusive experience, which will feature Shein’s vast variety of on-trend, affordable, size-inclusive apparel and accessories.

Shein will showcase a variety of hero products from previous Shein X Collections, including the brand’s collaboration with Alice McCall, as well as Shein x Tarsha Whitmore, Shein x Jessie Renne Wynter, Shein x Jadee Vice, and Shein x Lilymaymac.

“This is our second year in a row collaborating with the premier music festival and we are excited to showcase our one-stop shopping platform, showroom and activations,” said Shein spokesperson.

“We strongly believe that fashion and music are both powerful forms of self-expression, and when blended, can create a symphony of personal style. Shein strives to enhance the overall festival and experience, leaving a lasting impression on attendees.”

The Shein x Ultra Australia experience will also feature performances by several musicians, including artist Zedd, State of Trance boss Armin van Buuren, global party starter Steve Aoki, hardstyle favourites Darren Styles and Brennan Heart, and many others.