Italian fashion designer wins Shein global design contest

Shein has named Italian fashion designer Eleonora Falcone as the winner of its Shein X Global Challenge 2024 among 10 finalists.

Falcone’s Glowmantic collection received some of the highest votes from the public, pushing it to qualify for the finals. Falcone took home €10,000 (US$10,814).

“Eleanora’s submission stood out right from the start,” Shein X Global Challenge 2024 judge Julien Fournié said. “When she presented her submission, inspiration and rationale at the finals in London, we knew we had a bright fashion star in our midst.”

“Her drive to succeed was clearly evident, as was her ability to decipher the theme and translate it into what will certainly be a popular collection.”

Falcone will take part in the Shein X Designer Incubator Program that guides and supports designers from product development to manufacturing, marketing, and supply chain logistics.

“With Shein’s on-demand production model, global logistics experience and marketing expertise to support her, we expect great demand for the Glowmantic collection when it goes live on Shein sites around the world,” Shein chief marketing officer Molly Miao said.

Shein also awarded some of the other finalists namely Juliana Cavalcanti de Siqueira with the Creativity Award, Yuto Nomura with the Next Gen Award, and Fungai Sarah Muzoroza with the Style Award. The three received €5000 each.

The remaining finalists received €3000 each.

Last September, Shein said it committed an additional US$50 million to the Shein X Designer Incubator Program, bringing the company’s total investment in the program to US$105 million until 2028.