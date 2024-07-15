SectorsTravel retail

Oroton teams with July in luggage collection

(Source: Supplied)
By Irene Dong

Australian fashion and lifestyle brand Oroton has partnered with luggage label July to launch a limited-edition travel essentials collaboration. 

The collaboration includes a co-designed tote bag and Carry On Trunk luggage that feature designs and innovations from both brands. 

The co-designed tote bag, dubbed Ellis Tote, is made of premium canvas with nautical striped patterns and features Oroton’s iconic logo. It has a top zip closure, luggage pass-through band, removable crossbody strap, a large compartment for essentials, and an internal zip pocket for passports and keys.

Meanwhile, the Carry On Trunk baggage features a scuff-resistant matte polycarbonate shell, twin latch locks, SilentMove wheels, a distinctive blue striped inside, and a soft leather handle.

“Our collaboration with Oroton is a real celebration of Australian fashion brands coming together to debut something beautiful,” said Athan Didaskalou, co-founder of July. 

“With Oroton’s timeless design and July’s perfected carry-on, this collection aims to elevate one’s travel experience, offering both elegance and functionality to travellers worldwide. Bring on Euro Summer.”

The Oroton x July collaboration is now available exclusively at select Oroton and July locations, as well as online. 

