Luggage brand July opens new Melbourne flagship

Australian luggage brand July has opened a flagship store in Melbourne’s QV Centre.

Designed by architect Ewert Leaf and builders Trust Projects – who created the famous pastry brand Lune Croissanterie stores – the flagship references “the golden era of travel”.

The store stocks the brand’s colourful, functional range of luggage and bags along with travel accessories and offers personalisation design service in-store.

Image source: Supplied

Athan Didaskalou, co-founder of July, said the vision for the store was to create a space that was both memorable and functional.

“Our products have been designed to make travelling as easy and hassle-free as possible. Our store is the perfect environment for travellers to see and experience our products first-hand.”

Image source: Supplied

Ana Calic, director at Ewert Leaf, said the design team “explored and unpacked the idea of how it feels to be on holiday” and translated it into a physical space.