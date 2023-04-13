Free Subscription

  • Access 15 free news articles each month

Professional

Try one month for $5
  • Unlimited access to news,insights and opinions
  • Quarterly and weekly magazines
  • Independent research reports and forecasts
  • Quarterly webinars with industry experts
  • Q&A with retail leaders
  • Career advice
  • Exclusive Masterclass access. Part of Retail Week 2021
Sectors|Travel retail

Luggage brand July opens new Melbourne flagship

(Source: Supplied)
User Image
Rakshnna Pattabiraman
April 13, 2023< 1 mins read

Australian luggage brand July has opened a flagship store in Melbourne’s QV Centre.

Designed by architect Ewert Leaf and builders Trust Projects – who created the famous pastry brand Lune Croissanterie stores – the flagship references “the golden era of travel”.

The store stocks the brand’s colourful, functional range of luggage and bags along with travel accessories and offers personalisation design service in-store.

Image source: Supplied

Athan Didaskalou, co-founder of July, said the vision for the store was to create a space that was both memorable and functional.

“Our products have been designed to make travelling as easy and hassle-free as possible. Our store is the perfect environment for travellers to see and experience our products first-hand.”

Image source: Supplied

Ana Calic, director at Ewert Leaf, said the design team “explored and unpacked the idea of how it feels to be on holiday” and translated it into a physical space.

You have 7 free articles.
Recommended by IR
Meet Big C: The Thai hypermarket chain thriving in small cities
Shopping centres & malls
Meet Big C: The Thai hypermarket chain thriving in small cities
Rejuvenated Laura Ashley looks towards global expansion
Furniture & homewares
Rejuvenated Laura Ashley looks towards global expansion
Uniqlo owner sees big profit drop in China due to Covid restrictions
Financial
Uniqlo owner sees big profit drop in China due to Covid restrictions
Hell jumps the Tasman to Australia
Openings & closings
Hell jumps the Tasman to Australia
“Steal our ideas”: Zero Co launches new range, plans global expansion
Sustainability
“Steal our ideas”: Zero Co launches new range, plans global expansion
Author's latest articles
Wesfarmers sells the last of its Coles Group stake
Supermarkets
Wesfarmers sells the last of its Coles Group stake
Adaptive clothing label unveils glamorous Unwrapped range
Pureplay
Adaptive clothing label unveils glamorous Unwrapped range
US chain Duck Donuts plans Australian launch
Openings & closings
US chain Duck Donuts plans Australian launch
Food-delivery startups Milkrun and Colab collapse into administration
Mobile
Food-delivery startups Milkrun and Colab collapse into administration
Authentic Brands Group snaps up Aussie brands, Surf Dive ‘n Ski chain
Sports & adventure
Authentic Brands Group snaps up Aussie brands, Surf Dive ‘n Ski chain