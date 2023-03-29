Free Subscription

Sectors|Travel retail

La Prairie opens Australian-first airport beauty lounge

(Source: Supplied)
User Image
Rakshnna Pattabiraman
March 29, 2023< 1 mins read

Luxury skincare brand La Prairie has partnered with Heinemann Tax & Duty Free to launch a luxury beauty lounge at Sydney International airport.

The lounge offers a customised luxury spa service with a skincare consultation for travellers.

The store has a welcome lounge and two private treatment rooms where customers can choose from a range of treatment options to suit their needs.

Image source: Supplied

During treatments, customers can also choose their music to “complement their beauty journey” alongside a selection of pressure and scents to immerse themselves in.

The company says all treatments will “hydrate and relax guests’ skin” preparing them for the changes in aircraft oxygen, temperature, air pressure and light exposure as they travel to their destination.

Image source: Supplied

“The Art of Beauty Lounge will deliver the ultimate relaxation experience to discerning clients who seek out the best, not just at home, but also when they travel,” said Rosi Fernandez, La Prairie’s MD for Australia and New Zealand.

Noelle Goris, VP of La Prairie Asia and travel retail, said every detail has been “considered” for the travelling client and incorporated into the store.

Image source: Supplied

All treatments and applications need to be pre-booked through the La Prairie website. Additional services such as a skin caviar hand and arm massage, complexion application, and instant eye revive are also available at the counter.

