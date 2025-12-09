How China turned milk tea into a domestic powerhouse and global export

stic networks, invested in data-driven operations, and are now expanding overseas. “Rapid innovation without restriction, and the economics of the country help to make China become the global epicentre of milk tea innovation,” Dave Acton, a food and beverage veteran, former CEO of fried chicken chain 4Fingers Crispy Chicken, and MD of Singapore-based market consulting firm Cannect Asia, told Inside Retail. “Chinese brands are willing to try flavours and combinations that push the boundaries, pivot quickly, and they can leverage cheaper ingredients, packaging and labour.” Combine that with consumers constantly seeking novelty, ‘insta’ moments and strong social influence, and you have a winning formula, he said. Meet the key players According to Fortune Business Insights, the global bubble tea market is on track for robust expansion, with the market expected to rise from US$2.83 billion this year to $4.78 billion by 2032, primarily driven by China. The domestic market is forecast to expand at a 9.16 per cent CAGR over the same period. This year alone, three of China’s largest tea chains – Mixue, Guming and Auntea Jenny – were listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. These powerhouse brands now operate thousands of outlets, with a significant share of their revenue fuelled by product innovations, digital ordering, delivery services and robust loyalty programs. Chagee, one of the sector’s fastest- growing players, continues to accelerate its international expansion. Last year, just three core products accounted for more than 60 per cent of its sales, a testament to the brand’s disciplined product strategy. Positioning itself as a modern custodian of Chinese tea culture, Chagee blends heritage with tech-enabled convenience. Its “tea cafes” emphasise high-quality sourcing, traditional brewing methods and a Starbucks-like customer experience. Chagee’s latest financial results reflect its momentum. In Q2 FY25, the company reported 10.5 per cent year-on-year revenue growth, reaching RMB 3.331 billion (US$465.1 million). Its store network expanded 40 per cent year-over-year to 7038 locations. Widely credited with kickstarting the ‘new-style tea’ movement, HeyTea made waves with its signature cheese tea, a mix of green tea topped with whipped, salted cheese foam. Founded in 2012, the brand has grown into a global force with more than 4000 locations across China, North America, Europe and Australia. HeyTea sets itself apart through its use of high-quality ingredients and playful, innovative drink offerings. Its 2023 Broadway debut in New York City drew long queues and sold 2500 cups on opening day. The brand has since expanded to key US cities, including Boston, San Francisco and Jersey City. ChaPanda, on the other hand, has focused on volume and affordability. Founded in Chengdu in 2008, it currently has more than 8400 locations, with a mostly franchise-based business model. It ranked third in China’s freshly made tea shop market by retail sales value in 2023, capturing a 6.8 per cent market share, according to Frost & Sullivan. In April 2024, ChaPanda went public on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange following a US$2.1 billion valuation in a funding round that made its founder a billionaire. Its signature blue-and-white panda logo is now visible across all 31 provinces, autonomous regions, and municipalities in China, where it has 8444 stores. Another notable player, Mixue, reported revenue of RMB 14.9 billion ($2.1 billion) for the six months ended June 30, 2025, a 39.3 per cent increase from RMB 10.6 billion ($1.5 billion) in the same period of 2024. The growth was mainly driven by stronger sales of goods and equipment, along with higher revenue from franchise operations and related services. In the first half of this year, the brand opened a Mixue flagship store near Zhengzhou East Railway Station in Henan Province, leveraging the hub’s prime location and heavy passenger traffic to boost visibility and sales. Though smaller in scale, Chayan Yuese, also known as Sexy Tea, commands a devoted following, particularly in its home city of Changsha, Hunan. Founded in 2013 by Sun Cuiying and her husband, the brand has carved out a unique identity by embracing local culture. Its packaging, store design and product names draw inspiration from Changsha’s art, history and street food. With a strategy focused on scarcity and authenticity, Chayan Yuese has cultivated prestige rather than scale. As of January 2025, it operated 757 stores, mostly concentrated in Hunan and a few selected first-tier cities. “Leading milk tea brands set themselves apart through consistent execution, with minimal variation in quality or service across their outlets, something that’s critical for building trust and loyalty,” Acton explained. “They also take full ownership of their innovations, and this is also reinforced by strong branding and messaging, often amplified through highly effective social media strategies.” Innovation and lifestyle statement The Chinese bubble tea industry is more than just selling drinks; it’s exporting culture. Originating as a humble beverage from Taiwan, Chinese brands have transformed it into a global phenomenon or a lifestyle symbol, much like Starbucks did for coffee. Younger consumers nowadays view it as part of their identity, valuing convenience, visual appeal, and social connection. Premium tea brands are capitalising on blending design, experience, and digital engagement to shape modern tea culture. Milk tea can also serve as a small luxury. According to Acton, the distinction between luxury and everyday lifestyle will evolve into two paths, with some new brands undercutting the leaders by reducing cost, experience, or service, while other brands will continue to evolve with crossovers, collectables, and other premiums that push towards luxury. “Think of McDonald’s vs Shake Shack: One works hard to keep the prices low and drive value, while the other chooses to try and justify higher prices with a premium feel,” Acton said. Rather than leaning heavily on luxury branding principles, brands like HeyTea, Chagee, and the rising newcomer Molly Tea tap into what could be called emotional consumption, marketing their drinks as small indulgences, affordable luxuries that lift the mood. “I think in this new wave of tea brands going global, you see them adapting well to the trend of emotional consumption, offering constant novelty, freshness and an affordable indulgence. It’s that idea of a small moment of joy: Treating yourself to a milk tea,” Olivia Plotnick, founder of media company Wai Social, shared with Inside Retail. In no other country does milk tea evolve as rapidly, or as creatively, as it does in China. Each season brings a cascade of new flavours: Osmanthus oolong in the autumn, sakura matcha in spring, sparkling lychee in summer. Many are limited-time offerings, designed as much for social media as for taste, creating a constant sense of novelty and urgency. Limited-edition packaging and seasonal collaborations have become industry staples. Brands regularly team up with fashion labels, anime franchises, and contemporary artists to launch exclusive products and branded merchandise, often encouraging repeat visits and driving virality online. In a major collaboration last year, Heytea teamed up with renowned artist Yayoi Kusama for the ‘Adding a Touch of BoBo to the World’ campaign, blending her signature polka dots with limited-edition packaging and a seven-drink BoBo series featuring both fan favourites and new flavours like mango grapefruit boom. Chagee, too, has embraced this strategy. In a recent partnership with Pop Mart, it released the Green Grape Milk Tea alongside exclusive Hacipupu merchandise in select Southeast Asian markets, a move that tapped into regional fan culture and further solidified its cross-border brand identity. “Both Pop Mart and these milk tea brands are constantly doing new IP collaborations, constantly putting out something fresh. It gives consumers the sense of a cool, interesting experience,” Plotnick said. “Brands like Chagee, Heytea and Molly Tea are also experimenting with different types of storytelling as they expand into new markets. They’re not relying heavily on their ‘Chineseness’ but instead figuring out how to integrate with local customs and localise their products.” As these brands evolve, another trend is quietly reshaping the category: Health consciousness. Consumers are seeking teas that deliver both flavour and wellness, are low in calories, are made with premium ingredients, and are transparently sourced. What was once an unapologetically sugary indulgence is being rebranded as a more balanced and customisable product, in line with shifting consumer values. Most major chains now offer precise sugar and ice level customisations, down to percentages like 75 per cent, 50 per cent, or zero, catering to increasingly health-aware urban consumers. “In China, Molly Tea has also started using celebrities in their marketing, which is really effective. They’re even exploring what I’d call a ‘healthier’ direction – although milk tea isn’t exactly a health drink – offering lower-calorie options or juice-based alternatives that appeal to changing consumer preferences,” Plotnick added. In the first half of this year, Auntea Jenny rolled out 136 new products under the theme ‘healthier and tastier’. A highlight of the launch was the Fruit & Veggie Tea series, which focuses on vibrant presentation, refreshing flavour, and high dietary fibre content. The company said the lineup aims to tap into growing demand for healthier drinks and reinforces the brand’s image as a health-focused beverage leader. Two years ago, Chagee made a series of changes to its menu, removing artificial flavourings from its tea bases, dropping creamers from its milk, and cutting trans fats from its drinks. The company also introduced a Product ID Card and a Health Calculator, stating it was the first major ready-to-drink tea chain to release calorie and nutrient reports for its products. Its Jasmine Green Milk Tea is one of the company’s top sellers, with more than 230 million servings sold annually, reflecting the growing consumer interest in beverages that balance taste with clearer ingredient and nutrition information. ChaPanda is also responding to the growing demand for healthier beverage options. According to the company, it has begun using fresh milk and fruit as primary ingredients across its menu. In markets such as Singapore and North America, it has introduced clearer labelling to inform customers about core ingredients and sugar content. “In the future, our performance in terms of product health values will become increasingly evident, with transparent products that allow consumers to purchase and enjoy ChaPanda products with greater confidence,” ChaPanda’s spokesperson told Inside Retail. Global ambitions meet cultural realities With strong domestic growth, Chinese milk tea brands are increasingly looking overseas. As of June, ChaPanda operated 14 stores and expanded its global footprint with 21 new stores, including 11 in South Korea, four in Malaysia, one in Thailand, two in Australia, and additional locations in Hong Kong, Macao and Spain. In September, the Chengdu-founded brand opened its first store in France, with plans to launch additional locations in the near future. “Our evaluation criteria for the number of stores are not lagging behind the development speed of similar products,” a ChaPanda spokesperson said. “Based on this, we emphasise more on whether the stores are profitable, whether franchisees are profitable, and the overall operation and profit quality. In the future, ChaPanda’s market will gather in Southeast Asia, East Asia, North America and Europe, important population markets, and economically developed regions.” Chagee has taken the lead in international expansion, with stores in Southeast Asia, the US, and beyond. As of June, the brand opened 133 franchised teahouses and 75 company-owned teahouses in overseas markets. It has established footholds in Malaysia, Singapore and Thailand, and opened its first Modern Tea House in the US in May. In October, it launched its largest flagship store to date in Hong Kong and a global flagship in Malaysia. Mixue, too, continues its global push, with 4733 locations outside mainland China reported in the brand’s H1 FY25 financial report. The brand also expanded into the Central Asia market with its first store in Kazakhstan’s most populous city, Almaty. But taking milk tea global isn’t as simple as scaling operations. Taste preferences vary widely across cultures. What’s considered ‘light’ or ‘subtle’ in China may be viewed as bland elsewhere. Southeast Asian consumers, for instance, often prefer sweeter or stronger flavoured drinks, while American customers tend to favour dairy alternatives and lower sugar content. In Thailand, for example, Thai tea brand ChaTraMue, known for its Thai tea with sweetened condensed milk, creamer and sugar, dominates the market with 70 per cent market share, according to data from Thai-based research company Iconic Research. Focus on localisation Localisation goes beyond the menu. Pricing, packaging and store design often require adaptation. “What works in Shenzhen may not translate in Singapore, or Southern California,” Acton said. “Balancing core identity with localisation is always tricky, and needs to feel respectful and intentional, not just re-skinned to try and appease the market.” ChaPanda says it relies on ongoing market research and product testing to refine its offerings before launching in new locations. “Before opening the store, [we] conduct at least three rounds of training, including product training, opening training, service training, and subsequent business training,” said ChaPanda’s spokesperson. “In addition, we will build local teams in the core areas to ensure the operation and service of existing stores, continuously provide various training and empowerment mentioned above, and provide customers with high-quality products and experiences.” Even digital and geopolitical sensitivities can pose challenges. Earlier this year, Chagee drew criticism ahead of its planned launch in Vietnam after its app appeared to feature China’s controversial ‘nine-dash line’, a map demarcation rejected by several Southeast Asian nations, including Vietnam, as a violation of territorial sovereignty. “It is essential to understand the culture of a market before entering it,” Shaun Pham, founder and CEO of public relations firm Spotlight Asia, told Inside Retail. “When entering a new market, especially one with distinct cultural, historical, or political sensitivities, brands must do more than simply replicate their domestic playbook.” According to Pham, a deep understanding of local norms, values, and national sentiments is not optional; it’s foundational. Missteps that may seem minor or irrelevant in a home context can quickly escalate abroad, especially if they touch on issues of national identity, language, or territorial sovereignty. “These incidents are often preventable with proper cultural due diligence and locally informed teams guiding market strategy,” he said. “In the event of a crisis, whether it’s a public backlash, regulatory challenge, or cultural offence, silence is rarely neutral. In today’s hyperconnected environment, a brand’s unwillingness or delay in responding is often interpreted as indifference or guilt.” Building trust, he added, is increasingly central to a brand’s global success. “Young, globally aware consumers expect transparency, accountability, and cultural sensitivity. Once trust is broken, it’s incredibly difficult to regain.” Plotnick also noted that success abroad depends on storytelling, brand identity and cross-cultural creativity, signalling a new strategy in which Chinese brands are leaning to sell not just products, but personality and experience. “When these brands expand overseas, they can’t immediately replicate the massive offline footprint they have in China,” she said. “Nor do they have access to the same cheap, efficient delivery infrastructure, especially in markets like the US or Europe. So they have to rely more on storytelling, branding, and local collaborations, with celebrities, local IPs, or cultural tie-ins.” Has China’s milk tea market peaked? Looking ahead, Dave Acton believes milk tea will remain a dominant category in China’s food and beverage market over the next five to 10 years, but its landscape is evolving. “If I had to describe the milk tea market in one word, it would be ‘volatile’ – there are some big players with a big headstart in markets like Taiwan and China, but there is still a lot of innovation and the risk of consumer demand pivoting quickly is always a threat.” According to Acton, new trends that move beyond tea are already emerging, much like coffee chains expanding into chocolate, lemonades, and other non-coffee drinks as they compete for consumer spend. In tier 1 and 2 cities in China, saturation is setting in, but opportunities remain in smaller tier 3 and 4 cities. “We’re already seeing the shift from pure volume plays to brand ecosystems, lifestyle integration, and health-positioned alternatives and collaborations that will bring excitement,” he said. Cross-border expansion into Southeast Asia, the Middle East, North Africa and South America is also expected to drive fresh innovations and trends. In addition, alternative retail formats, including vending machines, kiosks, and pop-ups, are reshaping how milk tea is sold. Still, Acton also highlights three major challenges facing the milk tea boom: A flood of copycat brands lacking innovation, the experience beyond just the drink, such as selfie-worthy packaging and collectibles, and a growing health backlash. “The experience, innovation, branding and social messaging will continue to do the heavy lifting, keeping consumers coming back,” said Acton. “Without constantly investing in these areas, they risk their existing consumers leaving for the next shiny new outlet, and not returning. This story first appeared in the November 2025 issue of Inside Retail Asia magazine.