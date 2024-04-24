Heinemann Australia changes name ahead of New Zealand launch

Heinemann Australia has been renamed Heinemann Oceania, reflecting the duty-free and travel retailer’s entry into the New Zealand market.

Heinemann Oceania will be directed by George Tsoukalas, the former MD of Heinemann Australia, who is based in Sydney.

Heinemann Oceania will oversee the worldwide travel retailer’s operations and commercial development in Australia, New Zealand, and the Pacific, as well as build a regional strategy for Oceania and “capitalise on natural synergies within the business” the company said.

Heinemann Oceania remains a wholly-owned subsidiary of Heinemann Asia Pacific.

“This rebrand marks a new chapter of our presence in Oceania, and represents the importance of the region to Heinemann’s growth and development in the Asia Pacific,” said Heinemann Asia Pacific CEO Marvin von Plato.

“With the scale, market expertise and track record of operational excellence we have established in Sydney and the Gold Coast, we are in pole position to capture new opportunities in Oceania.”

Heinemann first entered Oceania in 2013, opening two concept stores at Sydney Airport.