David Jones adds 50 labels in its Autumn-Winter collection

David Jones has launched its Autumn-Winter 2024 season including 50 new and exclusive womenswear, menswear, footwear, and accessories brands to its portfolio.

Bridget Veals, David Jones GM of womenswear, footwear and accessories, noted that minimalism and understated luxury such as wardrobe staples and sleek evening wear are in trend this season, as she explains the newly launched collection.

“Tailored separates were in almost every collection, alongside tonal dressing with the occasional pops of red and floral dresses,” Veals added.

“We’re also seeing a shift towards comfort in footwear this season, with many brands focusing on boots, loafers, lower-heeled pumps and flats.”

Chris Wilson, David Jones GM of menswear, kids, home, AV and food, said that menswear are expected to prioritise practicality and longevity, focusing on those that are easy to incorporate into pre-existing wardrobe and style according to preference.

“This season will see menswear return to the fundamentals, with a revived take on our wardrobe classics, from sports jackets to the statement shirt, and the emergence of a new formality and femininity in our suiting,” said Wilson.

The new womenswear brands include Sporty & Rich, Tove, Pixie Market, Nagnata, Aje Athletica, Odd Muse, and The Curated.

The footwear and accessories brands are Aupen, Loewe, Diesel, Repetto and Frankie4.

Meanwhile, Patagonia, Frame Denim, Belstaff, Maison Kitsuné, and designer footwear from Stuart Weitzman and Santoni will join the menswear category.