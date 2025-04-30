Coles reports steady revenue growth in supermarkets and liquor

Coles says its third-quarter revenue was up 3.7 per cent, from $9.065 billion to $9.4 billion this year, citing volume growth and its value offering resonating with value-conscious consumers.

E-commerce sales increased by 25.7 per cent to $1.1 billion during this period with an 11.3 per cent increase in penetration.

Sales revenue for products exclusive to Coles saw a 4.5 per cent increase to $3.2 billion, with the Coles Finest range recording a revenue growth of 13.7 per cent.

Total supermarket inflation increased slightly, from 1.4 per cent to 1.5 per cent year on year in the third quarter, despite the impact of flooding in Far North Queensland in February and Cyclone Alfred on Southeast Queensland and northern NSW in March.

Livestock inflation was mainly seen across lamb, pork and poultry categories by increases in costs, while fresh produce inflation was elevated as a result of Cyclone Alfred and the cycling of abundant supply.

A deflation was reported in the categories of health and home, offsetting higher coffee and chocolate prices.

Coles opened two new stores, with two closings and eight renewals during the quarter.

Liquor sales revenue rose by 3.4 per cent to $813 million, benefiting from the addition of 31 net new liquor stores over the last year, including the acquisition of 20 stores in Tasmania last June.

E-commerce sales revenue for liquor was recorded at $52 million, an 18.2 per cent increase from the same period last year, with a penetration of 6.5 per cent.

The Simply Liquorland program was announced in March, which will see Coles converting Vintage Cellars and First Choice Liquor Market stores into Liquorland.

“We are pleased to have delivered another solid quarter of sales growth, particularly as we were cycling a very strong third quarter in FY24,” said Coles group CEO Leah Weckert.

“These results reflect the continued investments we are making in value and in improving the shopping

experience for our customers both in store and online.”