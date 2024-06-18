Centric Brands seals global licensing deal for Lionel Messi brand

Centric Brands has signed a deal to design, manufacture and distribute Messi-branded lifestyle products.

The product categories include men’s, women’s, and kid’s apparel, outerwear, sleepwear/loungewear, underwear, hosiery, swim, accessories, seasonal items, linen and home textiles and stationery/party supplies. All items will “embody the iconic spirit and global appeal” of Argentinian footballer Lionel Messi.

“The continued rise in popularity of soccer across all ages and territories marks a significant opportunity for Centric to do what we do best and create outstanding products and experiences to continue to grow an already powerful brand,” said Jason Rabin, CEO of Centric Brands.

“I thank Centric Brands for the trust placed in making the Messi Brand grow globally in different lifestyle categories, I hope that it will be liked by people,” added Messi.

The first delivery under the partnership will be made in the northern hemisphere summer this year.

With this agreement, the Messi brand will join licenses for more than 100 brands in Centric’s portfolio, including Calvin Klein, Joe’s Jeans, Michael Kors, All Saints, and Timberland.