Fashion & accessories

Australasian talent heads up Calvin Klein ‘Feel Pride’ campaign

(Source: Supplied)
User Image
Irene Dong
Irene Dong
February 13, 20232 mins read

Calvin Klein has unveiled its international campaign ‘Feel Pride’ in celebration of Pride 2023, which features Australasian celebrities. 

With support for LGBTQIA+, some of those involved in the campaign come from communities where homosexuality may not be as easily accepted as in others. The ad campaign features Australian and New Zealand artists such as Troye Sivan, Nathan McGuire, and Manahou Mackay, and was shot in Sydney by Joe Brennan.

The purpose of the campaign is to emphasise the colour scheme and designs of Calvin Klein’s new Pride 23 Collection “This is Love” while also celebrating the joy that the LGBTQIA+ community feels during Pride, the brand said.

As part of a campaign extension, the apparel retailer also works with First Nations Artist Jake Simon to produce an exclusive local capsule collection.

“Being a proud gay man, the colours and meaning behind the palette really resonate with me,” said Jake Simon. 

“The motif of joining circles represents community, while arrow shapes are both journey and warrior. The shapes and the meaning behind this speak volumes, representing the minorities within the community who are strong and resilient and showing that love wins.”

Calvin Klein has also enlisted the help of local LGBTQIA+ artists James Parr, Honor Munro, and Etcetera Etcetera to create new content for the ‘This is Love’ collection.

The collection is available online via the brand’s website and selected Calvin Klein stores. With each Pride garment sold, Calvin Klein Australia said that for every Pride item sold, $0.30 AUD will be donated to BlaQ Aboriginal Corporation in support of the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander LGBTQIA+ community as part of the 2020 relationship between BlaQ, Calvin Klein, and the PVH Foundation.

Last year, Calvin Klein launched its first multi-brand lifestyle store in Brisbane, as part of its expansion plan in Australia. 

