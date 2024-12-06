Approval granted for Stockland Aura retail centre in Nirimba

A $5 million retail centre at Stockland Aura in Nirimba will rise late next year with construction to begin in March.

The upcoming 2556sqm retail site will be close to a childcare centre, recreational park, and sports park currently under construction.

Its tenants will include a mix of health, beauty, retail, and lifestyle shops and services, including Ford & Folk beauty and wellness collective and Mulberry Lane Cafe.

“This centre will offer residents convenience and lifestyle right on their doorstep, while generating employment and creating opportunities for local businesses to grow,” said Genaea Keith, Stockland senior development manager.

“The new neighbourhood retail centre is a great addition to Nirimba and the wider Aura community.”