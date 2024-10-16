BusinessSports & adventure

Adidas raises full-year guidance after positive third quarter results

By Celene Ignacio

Adidas has raised its full-year guidance after witnessing better-than-expected results in the third quarter.

The sports apparel retailer is now anticipating a 10 per cent revenue increase for the year, up from the previous high single-digit rate forecast.

Full-year operating profit is estimated to reach around €1.2 billion (US$1.307 billion), rising from last year’s € 1.0 billion.

The new guidance comes as third-quarter revenue rose 7 per cent to €6.44 billion ($7.01 billion) and gross margin improved to 51.3 per cent.

Operating profit soared 46.2 per cent to €598 million ($651 million), including a contribution of around €50 million from selling parts of the remaining Yeezy inventory.

Meanwhile, the expected sale at an average cost of the remaining Yeezy inventory in the remainder of the year will result in additional sales of around €50 million without further profit contribution.

You have 7 articles remaining. Unlock 15 free articles a month, it’s free.

Recommended By IR

Strategy

ISPT puts Melbourne landmarks, GPO and The Strand up for sale

Celene Ignacio
Pet supplies IR Pro

Why retail giants like Walmart are tapping into the booming pet-care market

Nicole Kirichanskaya
Workforce IR Pro

Corporate Australia takes Indigenous support into its own hands after poll defeat

Reuters
Strategy

US cookware brand Our Place launches online in Australia

Kaycee Enerva
Openings & closings

In Ballarat, Country Road opens its greenest store yet

Irene Dong
Are you sure you want to leave?
Yes, leave this page Stay