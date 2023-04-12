Free Subscription

E-commerce|Pureplay

Adaptive clothing label unveils glamorous Unwrapped range

(Source: Supplied)
User Image
Rakshnna Pattabiraman
April 12, 2023< 1 mins read

Brisbane-based adaptive fashion brand Christina Stephens has unveiled a new collection designed by the world’s first quadriplegic fashion designer, Carol Taylor.

The new Unwrapped Collection is designed specifically for prosthesis wearers, quadriplegics, paraplegics and those in a part-time or permanently-seated position.

The design addresses specific considerations of durability, pressure sores, dexterity, temperature control and sensory challenges while providing easy access allowing people to wear what they want.

Founder Jessie Sadler said the collection “will disrupt disability stereotypes and turn adaptive fashion on its head”.

“Adaptive clothing has, for the most part, valued function over fashion. We’re beyond proud to fuse the two and give our customers something they actually want to wear.

“Unwrapped is a bit of spunk and sparkle, a touch of glitter and glamour, and a whole lotta subtle functionality.”

Each design in the collection honours someone with a disability who has inspired either the piece or the look.

Fashion designer Carol Taylor said the collection aims to give customers the option to wear what they want, without fear of pain or pressure sores.

